The San Diego State Aztecs (7-3) will look to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the UCSD Tritons (6-4) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch San Diego State vs. UCSD

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

9:00 PM ET TV: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Favorite Spread Total San Diego State -15.5 128.5 points

Key Stats for San Diego State vs. UCSD

The 63.4 points per game the Aztecs put up are only 0.6 more points than the Tritons allow (62.8).

The Tritons average 13.6 more points per game (72.2) than the Aztecs give up (58.6).

The Aztecs are shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 41.4% the Tritons allow to opponents.

The Tritons' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (38.6%).

San Diego State Players to Watch

Matt Bradley paces the Aztecs with 14.9 points per contest and 2.1 assists, while also posting 4.5 rebounds.

Nathan Mensah puts up a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 7.2 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field.

Trey Pulliam posts a team-high 3.6 assists per game. He is also averaging 11.3 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 42.4% from the floor.

Keshad Johnson posts 5.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Lamont Butler posts 7.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the floor.

UCSD Players to Watch