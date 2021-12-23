Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch UCSD vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 8, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Cal State Fullerton Titans forward E.J. Anosike (24) dribbles the ball while defended by San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (right) during the first half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Diego State Aztecs (7-3) will look to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the UCSD Tritons (6-4) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch San Diego State vs. UCSD

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: fubo Sports Network
    • Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    San Diego State vs UCSD Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    San Diego State

    -15.5

    128.5 points

    Key Stats for San Diego State vs. UCSD

    • The 63.4 points per game the Aztecs put up are only 0.6 more points than the Tritons allow (62.8).
    • The Tritons average 13.6 more points per game (72.2) than the Aztecs give up (58.6).
    • The Aztecs are shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 41.4% the Tritons allow to opponents.
    • The Tritons' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (38.6%).

    San Diego State Players to Watch

    • Matt Bradley paces the Aztecs with 14.9 points per contest and 2.1 assists, while also posting 4.5 rebounds.
    • Nathan Mensah puts up a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 7.2 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field.
    • Trey Pulliam posts a team-high 3.6 assists per game. He is also averaging 11.3 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 42.4% from the floor.
    • Keshad Johnson posts 5.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Lamont Butler posts 7.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the floor.

    UCSD Players to Watch

    • Francis Nwaokorie is posting 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 56.9% of his shots from the field and 44% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
    • Toni Rocak is No. 1 on the Tritons in scoring (13.6 points per game) and rebounding (7.4), and averages 1.3 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • The Tritons receive 7.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jace Roquemore.
    • Jake Killingsworth is No. 1 on the Tritons in assists (2.5 per game), and averages 6 points and 4.5 rebounds. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Bryce Pope is posting 10.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 43% of his shots from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    UC San Diego at San Diego State

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

