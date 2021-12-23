Publish date:
How to Watch UCSD vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Diego State Aztecs (7-3) will look to continue a three-game home win streak when they square off against the UCSD Tritons (6-4) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch San Diego State vs. UCSD
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Arena: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
San Diego State
-15.5
128.5 points
Key Stats for San Diego State vs. UCSD
- The 63.4 points per game the Aztecs put up are only 0.6 more points than the Tritons allow (62.8).
- The Tritons average 13.6 more points per game (72.2) than the Aztecs give up (58.6).
- The Aztecs are shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 41.4% the Tritons allow to opponents.
- The Tritons' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Aztecs have given up to their opponents (38.6%).
San Diego State Players to Watch
- Matt Bradley paces the Aztecs with 14.9 points per contest and 2.1 assists, while also posting 4.5 rebounds.
- Nathan Mensah puts up a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 7.2 points and 0.8 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field.
- Trey Pulliam posts a team-high 3.6 assists per game. He is also averaging 11.3 points and 3.2 rebounds, shooting 42.4% from the floor.
- Keshad Johnson posts 5.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Lamont Butler posts 7.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 45.8% from the floor.
UCSD Players to Watch
- Francis Nwaokorie is posting 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, making 56.9% of his shots from the field and 44% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- Toni Rocak is No. 1 on the Tritons in scoring (13.6 points per game) and rebounding (7.4), and averages 1.3 assists. He also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- The Tritons receive 7.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jace Roquemore.
- Jake Killingsworth is No. 1 on the Tritons in assists (2.5 per game), and averages 6 points and 4.5 rebounds. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Bryce Pope is posting 10.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 43% of his shots from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per contest.
How To Watch
December
22
2021
UC San Diego at San Diego State
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)