How to Watch UIC vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-0) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the UIC Flames (2-1) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.
Loyola Chicago vs. UIC
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. UIC
- Last year, the Ramblers averaged just 1.3 fewer points per game (71.0) than the Flames gave up (72.3).
- The Flames' 67.7 points per game last year were 11.6 more points than the 56.1 the Ramblers allowed to opponents.
- The Ramblers made 49.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.8 percentage points higher than the Flames allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
- The Flames' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Ramblers allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Cameron Krutwig was tops on his squad in both points (14.5) and rebounds (6.7) per contest last season, and also put up 2.9 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Lucas Williamson put up 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Braden Norris put up a team-best 3.2 assists per contest last season. He also averaged 8.5 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 43.8% from the field and 41.0% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Aher Uguak posted 7.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last year, shooting 61.9% from the field.
- Marquise Kennedy put up 6.5 points, 1.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game last year.
UIC Players to Watch
- Teyvion Kirk scored 14.2 points, pulled down 6.8 boards and dished out 5.6 assists per game last season.
- Jamie Ahale made 2.1 threes per game a season ago.
- Kirk averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Michael Diggins notched 0.8 blocks per contest.
