Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UIC vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) shoots the ball against Oregon State Beavers guard Ethan Thompson (5) and forward Rodrigue Andela (34) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Braden Norris (4) shoots the ball against Oregon State Beavers guard Ethan Thompson (5) and forward Rodrigue Andela (34) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-0) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the UIC Flames (2-1) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. UIC

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Loyola Chicago vs UIC Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Loyola Chicago

    -18

    137.5 points

    Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. UIC

    • Last year, the Ramblers averaged just 1.3 fewer points per game (71.0) than the Flames gave up (72.3).
    • The Flames' 67.7 points per game last year were 11.6 more points than the 56.1 the Ramblers allowed to opponents.
    • The Ramblers made 49.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.8 percentage points higher than the Flames allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
    • The Flames' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Ramblers allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

    Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

    • Cameron Krutwig was tops on his squad in both points (14.5) and rebounds (6.7) per contest last season, and also put up 2.9 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
    • Lucas Williamson put up 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest last year. Defensively, he delivered 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.
    • Braden Norris put up a team-best 3.2 assists per contest last season. He also averaged 8.5 points and 2.9 rebounds, shooting 43.8% from the field and 41.0% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Aher Uguak posted 7.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last year, shooting 61.9% from the field.
    • Marquise Kennedy put up 6.5 points, 1.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game last year.

    UIC Players to Watch

    • Teyvion Kirk scored 14.2 points, pulled down 6.8 boards and dished out 5.6 assists per game last season.
    • Jamie Ahale made 2.1 threes per game a season ago.
    • Kirk averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Michael Diggins notched 0.8 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Illinois-Chicago at Loyola-Chicago

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (No. 1) throws during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 3546
    College Football

    How to Watch Sacramento State at UC Davis

    3 minutes ago
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Loyola-Chicago Ramblers center Cameron Krutwig (25) dribbles the ball against Oregon State Beavers center Roman Silva (12) in the first half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois-Chicago at Loyola-Chicago in Men's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    tampa bay lightning
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Lightning

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17100383
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Carolina at Purdue

    3 minutes ago
    football fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers

    3 minutes ago
    liberty malik willis
    College Football

    How to Watch Louisiana at Liberty

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Sean Tucker (34) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the second quarter at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Syracuse 41-3. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Syracuse vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 6, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis (7) runs the ball while defended by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Cedric Johnson (33) during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Louisiana vs. Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Tyler Badie (1) runs in for a touchdown as South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back R.J. Roderick (10) looks on during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Florida vs. Missouri: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/20/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy