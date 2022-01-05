How to Watch UMass at Richmond in Men's College Basketball

UMass opens up its A-10 schedule with a trip to Richmond on Wednesday night.

UMass gets back on the court for the first time since Dec. 19 when it beat Fairfield 77-73 in overtime. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Minutemen and improved their record to 7-5 on the season.

How to Watch UMass at Richmond in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

Since that game, UMass has had its last three games canceled or postponed and it got an unexpected two-week break.

Wednesday night, the Minutemen will look to come out playing good basketball as they look to pick up a win in their A-10 opener against Richmond.

The Spiders come into this game on a two-game losing streak to start A-10 play. They were blown out by Saint Joseph's and then lost a close game to Saint Louis.

The back-to-back losses snapped a six-game winning streak and dropped their record to 9-6 on the year.

Wednesday night, the Spiders will look to get back on track and get that elusive first conference win and deny UMass a win in its A-10 opener.

