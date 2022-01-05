Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch UMass at Richmond in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UMass opens up its A-10 schedule with a trip to Richmond on Wednesday night.

    UMass gets back on the court for the first time since Dec. 19 when it beat Fairfield 77-73 in overtime. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Minutemen and improved their record to 7-5 on the season.

    How to Watch UMass at Richmond in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 5, 2022

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

    Live stream the UMass at Richmond game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Since that game, UMass has had its last three games canceled or postponed and it got an unexpected two-week break.

    Wednesday night, the Minutemen will look to come out playing good basketball as they look to pick up a win in their A-10 opener against Richmond.

    The Spiders come into this game on a two-game losing streak to start A-10 play. They were blown out by Saint Joseph's and then lost a close game to Saint Louis.

    The back-to-back losses snapped a six-game winning streak and dropped their record to 9-6 on the year.

    Wednesday night, the Spiders will look to get back on track and get that elusive first conference win and deny UMass a win in its A-10 opener.

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    UMass at Richmond in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington Plus
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
