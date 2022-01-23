A pair of Atlantic 10 Conference rivals face off on Sunday when UMass meets Saint Louis on the basketball court.

For the second time in four days, UMass and Saint Louis will face off in men's college basketball. The two Atlantic 10 programs will meet again on Sunday, with Saint Louis hoping it can reverse the result from three days ago.

How to Watch UMass at Saint Louis today:

Game Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

On Thursday, UMass defeated Saint Louis 91-85 in what was an entertaining, back-and-forth, high-scoring affair between the two programs. Expect more of the same fireworks today.

The Minutemen had five players reach double-digit points, led by Noah Fernandes and his 24 points and six assists. Javohn Garcia also chipped in with an important 15 points in 21 minutes.

Saint Louis had a pair of impressive scoring performances that night, too, with Gibson Jimerson scoring 23 points and chipping in three rebounds and three assists, as well as Fred Thatch Jr. going off for 20 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Saint Louis enters today's rematch with an 11-6 record (2-2 in conference play) while UMass comes in sitting at 8-9 (1-4 in conference play).

Clearly, the Billikens would like to reverse that somewhat embarrassing defeat from Thursday. To find out if Saint Louis will be able to accomplish that, just tune into USA Network at 2:30 p.m. ET.

