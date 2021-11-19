Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UMass Lowell River Hawks at George Washington Colonials: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UMass Lowell goes for its second straight win in men's college basketball when it travels to George Washington on Friday night.
    Author:

    The UMass Lowell men's basketball team has started off the season on a high note as it has won three of its first four games.

    The River Hawks' only loss was a 22-point defeat to Oklahoma State on Tuesday. They bounced back from that loss on Wednesday with a big win against Central Connecticut.

    How to Watch UMass Lowell at George Washington Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Live stream the UMass Lowell at Geoge Washington game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    UMass Lowell goes back on the road for its third game in four days looking to beat a Geoge Washington team with just one win on the year.

    The Colonials have been struggling lately, as they come into Friday's game losers of three straight. They beat St. Francis (Pa.) in their season opener and then nearly upset No. 20 Maryland but have since lost to UC San Diego and Cal State Fullerton.

    George Washington looks to get in the win column again on Friday and slow down a hot UMass Lowell team in what should be a very good mid-major game. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    UMass Lowell River Hawks at George Washington Colonials

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
