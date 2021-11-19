Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch UMass-Lowell vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

    The George Washington Colonials (1-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch George Washington vs. UMass-Lowell

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
    George Washington vs UMass-Lowell Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    George Washington

    -4.5

    135.5 points

    Key Stats for George Washington vs. UMass-Lowell

    • Last year, the 68.1 points per game the Colonials put up were just 2.8 fewer points than the River Hawks gave up (70.9).
    • The River Hawks put up only 3.8 fewer points per game last year (68.5) than the Colonials gave up (72.3).
    • The Colonials shot 44.2% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the River Hawks allowed to opponents.
    • The River Hawks shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Colonials averaged.

    George Washington Players to Watch

    • Jamison Battle posted 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game last year, shooting 47.5% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Matthew Moyer led his team in rebounds per contest (8.2) last year, and also put up 8.6 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he averaged 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Ricky Lindo Jr. averaged 6.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last season. At the other end, he put up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
    • Chase Paar put up 5 points, 0.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest last year.

    UMass-Lowell Players to Watch

    • Obadiah Noel put up 19.3 points per game last season to go with 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists.
    • Connor Withers averaged 6.1 boards per game and Bryce Daley dished out 3.5 assists per game.
    • Noel knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Noel averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Withers collected 1.1 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    UMass-Lowell at George Washington

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
