Publish date:
How to Watch UMass-Lowell vs. George Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The George Washington Colonials (1-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch George Washington vs. UMass-Lowell
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
- Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
Key Stats for George Washington vs. UMass-Lowell
- Last year, the 68.1 points per game the Colonials put up were just 2.8 fewer points than the River Hawks gave up (70.9).
- The River Hawks put up only 3.8 fewer points per game last year (68.5) than the Colonials gave up (72.3).
- The Colonials shot 44.2% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the River Hawks allowed to opponents.
- The River Hawks shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Colonials averaged.
George Washington Players to Watch
- Jamison Battle posted 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game last year, shooting 47.5% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Matthew Moyer led his team in rebounds per contest (8.2) last year, and also put up 8.6 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he averaged 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Ricky Lindo Jr. averaged 6.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last season. At the other end, he put up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Chase Paar put up 5 points, 0.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest last year.
UMass-Lowell Players to Watch
- Obadiah Noel put up 19.3 points per game last season to go with 4.3 rebounds and 3 assists.
- Connor Withers averaged 6.1 boards per game and Bryce Daley dished out 3.5 assists per game.
- Noel knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest a season ago.
- Noel averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Withers collected 1.1 blocks per contest.
