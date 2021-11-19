Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The George Washington Colonials (1-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing streak when they host the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch George Washington vs. UMass-Lowell

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Total George Washington -4.5 135.5 points

Key Stats for George Washington vs. UMass-Lowell

Last year, the 68.1 points per game the Colonials put up were just 2.8 fewer points than the River Hawks gave up (70.9).

The River Hawks put up only 3.8 fewer points per game last year (68.5) than the Colonials gave up (72.3).

The Colonials shot 44.2% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.6% the River Hawks allowed to opponents.

The River Hawks shot at a 45.2% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Colonials averaged.

George Washington Players to Watch

Jamison Battle posted 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game last year, shooting 47.5% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Matthew Moyer led his team in rebounds per contest (8.2) last year, and also put up 8.6 points and 0.6 assists. Defensively, he averaged 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Ricky Lindo Jr. averaged 6.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game last season. At the other end, he put up 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Chase Paar put up 5 points, 0.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest last year.

UMass-Lowell Players to Watch