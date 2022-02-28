UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2019; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Gaffney (0) drives to the basket against New Hampshire Wildcats forward Jayden Martinez (24) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-14, 6-10 America East) are at home in America East action against the New Hampshire Wildcats (14-12, 9-8 America East) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Costello Athletic Center

Costello Athletic Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire

The River Hawks record 70.5 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 65.3 the Wildcats allow.

The Wildcats' 68.9 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 64.6 the River Hawks allow to opponents.

The River Hawks make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).

The Wildcats have shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the River Hawks have averaged.

UMass-Lowell Players to Watch

Allin Blunt leads the River Hawks in scoring, tallying 11.6 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Max Brooks is UMass-Lowell's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.8 per game, while Ayinde Hikim is its best passer, averaging 2.5 assists in each contest.

Kalil Thomas leads the River Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The UMass-Lowell steals leader is Hikim, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Brooks, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Jayden Martinez collects 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Wildcats, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

New Hampshire's assist leader is Blondeau Tchoukuiengo with 4.0 per game. He also records 11.7 points per game and grabs 5.3 rebounds per game.

Marco Foster knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.

Tchoukuiengo (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for New Hampshire while Nick Johnson (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

UMass-Lowell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/12/2022 UMBC W 88-71 Home 2/16/2022 NJIT L 59-55 Away 2/19/2022 Binghamton L 78-64 Home 2/23/2022 Stony Brook W 67-50 Home 2/26/2022 Vermont L 62-61 Away 3/1/2022 New Hampshire - Home 3/3/2022 Hartford - Away

New Hampshire Schedule