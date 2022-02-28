UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2019; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Gaffney (0) drives to the basket against New Hampshire Wildcats forward Jayden Martinez (24) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-14, 6-10 America East) are at home in America East action against the New Hampshire Wildcats (14-12, 9-8 America East) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire

Key Stats for UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire

  • The River Hawks record 70.5 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 65.3 the Wildcats allow.
  • The Wildcats' 68.9 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 64.6 the River Hawks allow to opponents.
  • The River Hawks make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
  • The Wildcats have shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the River Hawks have averaged.

UMass-Lowell Players to Watch

  • Allin Blunt leads the River Hawks in scoring, tallying 11.6 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
  • Max Brooks is UMass-Lowell's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.8 per game, while Ayinde Hikim is its best passer, averaging 2.5 assists in each contest.
  • Kalil Thomas leads the River Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The UMass-Lowell steals leader is Hikim, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Brooks, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.

New Hampshire Players to Watch

  • Jayden Martinez collects 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Wildcats, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • New Hampshire's assist leader is Blondeau Tchoukuiengo with 4.0 per game. He also records 11.7 points per game and grabs 5.3 rebounds per game.
  • Marco Foster knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.
  • Tchoukuiengo (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for New Hampshire while Nick Johnson (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

UMass-Lowell Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

UMBC

W 88-71

Home

2/16/2022

NJIT

L 59-55

Away

2/19/2022

Binghamton

L 78-64

Home

2/23/2022

Stony Brook

W 67-50

Home

2/26/2022

Vermont

L 62-61

Away

3/1/2022

New Hampshire

-

Home

3/3/2022

Hartford

-

Away

New Hampshire Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/14/2022

UMBC

W 68-62

Home

2/16/2022

Vermont

L 71-50

Home

2/19/2022

Albany (NY)

L 70-65

Away

2/23/2022

NJIT

W 83-55

Away

2/26/2022

Binghamton

W 66-62

Home

3/1/2022

UMass-Lowell

-

Away

How To Watch

March
1
2022

New Hampshire at UMass-Lowell

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

