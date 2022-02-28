UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

How to Watch UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-14, 6-10 America East) are at home in America East action against the New Hampshire Wildcats (14-12, 9-8 America East) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
Key Stats for UMass-Lowell vs. New Hampshire
- The River Hawks record 70.5 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 65.3 the Wildcats allow.
- The Wildcats' 68.9 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 64.6 the River Hawks allow to opponents.
- The River Hawks make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (43.1%).
- The Wildcats have shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the River Hawks have averaged.
UMass-Lowell Players to Watch
- Allin Blunt leads the River Hawks in scoring, tallying 11.6 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
- Max Brooks is UMass-Lowell's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.8 per game, while Ayinde Hikim is its best passer, averaging 2.5 assists in each contest.
- Kalil Thomas leads the River Hawks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The UMass-Lowell steals leader is Hikim, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Brooks, who compiles 2.2 rejections per contest.
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Jayden Martinez collects 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Wildcats, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- New Hampshire's assist leader is Blondeau Tchoukuiengo with 4.0 per game. He also records 11.7 points per game and grabs 5.3 rebounds per game.
- Marco Foster knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Wildcats.
- Tchoukuiengo (1.0 steal per game) is the steal leader for New Hampshire while Nick Johnson (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
UMass-Lowell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
UMBC
W 88-71
Home
2/16/2022
NJIT
L 59-55
Away
2/19/2022
Binghamton
L 78-64
Home
2/23/2022
Stony Brook
W 67-50
Home
2/26/2022
Vermont
L 62-61
Away
3/1/2022
New Hampshire
-
Home
3/3/2022
Hartford
-
Away
New Hampshire Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/14/2022
UMBC
W 68-62
Home
2/16/2022
Vermont
L 71-50
Home
2/19/2022
Albany (NY)
L 70-65
Away
2/23/2022
NJIT
W 83-55
Away
2/26/2022
Binghamton
W 66-62
Home
3/1/2022
UMass-Lowell
-
Away
