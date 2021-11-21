Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UMass vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Ball State Cardinals (1-3) take on the UMass Minutemen (3-2) at John E. Worthen Arena on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The game starts at 2:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch UMass vs. Ball State

    • Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: John E. Worthen Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for UMass vs. Ball State

    • The Minutemen score 79.0 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 77.3 the Cardinals allow.
    • The Cardinals' 69.5 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 77.0 the Minutemen give up to opponents.
    • The Minutemen make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
    • The Cardinals have shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points less than the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Minutemen have averaged.

    UMass Players to Watch

    • Noah Fernandes leads the Minutemen in scoring, tallying 16.8 points per game to go with 3.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
    • UMass' leading rebounder is Trent Buttrick averaging 4.8 boards per game and its best passer is Rich Kelly and his 4.0 assists per game.
    • The Minutemen get the most three-point shooting production out of CJ Kelly, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
    • Buttrick is UMass' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 2.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

    Ball State Players to Watch

    • Luke Bumbalough's points (12.8 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cardinals' leaderboards.
    • Payton Sparks is at the top of the Ball State rebounding leaderboard with 7.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 9.8 points and tacks on 0.5 assists per game.
    • Bumbalough makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinals.
    • Ball State's leader in steals is Tyler Cochran (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Miryne Thomas (0.5 per game).

    UMass Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UMBC

    W 77-60

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Yale

    L 91-71

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Penn State

    W 81-56

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Weber State

    L 88-73

    Away

    11/19/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    W 93-90

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    UMass-Lowell

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Harvard

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Northeastern

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    North Texas

    -

    Away

    Ball State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Georgia Southern

    L 82-71

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Omaha

    W 73-69

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Florida International

    L 73-60

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Weber State

    L 85-74

    Home

    11/21/2021

    UMass

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Indiana State

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Western Illinois

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Xavier

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Indiana-Kokomo

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Illinois State

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Massachusetts at Ball State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    2:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    york unite fc canadian premier league
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Canadian Premier League, Semifinal: Forge FC vs. York United FC

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17150291
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Princeton at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17127547
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Myrtle Beach Invitational, Final: Oklahoma vs. Utah State

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) shoots against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oklahoma vs. Utah State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Princeton vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Utah State Aggies forward Justin Bean (34) shoots against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jamarius Burton (2) and guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah State vs. Oklahoma: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon State vs. Princeton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

    1 minute ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    Serie A

    How to Watch Genoa vs AS Roma

    26 minutes ago
    Maryland Soccer
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Olympique Lyonnais vs. Marseille

    26 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy