Publish date:
How to Watch UMass vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Ball State Cardinals (1-3) take on the UMass Minutemen (3-2) at John E. Worthen Arena on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The game starts at 2:30 PM ET.
How to Watch UMass vs. Ball State
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: John E. Worthen Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for UMass vs. Ball State
- The Minutemen score 79.0 points per game, just 1.7 more points than the 77.3 the Cardinals allow.
- The Cardinals' 69.5 points per game are 7.5 fewer points than the 77.0 the Minutemen give up to opponents.
- The Minutemen make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- The Cardinals have shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points less than the 47.3% shooting opponents of the Minutemen have averaged.
UMass Players to Watch
- Noah Fernandes leads the Minutemen in scoring, tallying 16.8 points per game to go with 3.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
- UMass' leading rebounder is Trent Buttrick averaging 4.8 boards per game and its best passer is Rich Kelly and his 4.0 assists per game.
- The Minutemen get the most three-point shooting production out of CJ Kelly, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- Buttrick is UMass' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 2.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Ball State Players to Watch
- Luke Bumbalough's points (12.8 per game) and assists (4.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Cardinals' leaderboards.
- Payton Sparks is at the top of the Ball State rebounding leaderboard with 7.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 9.8 points and tacks on 0.5 assists per game.
- Bumbalough makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cardinals.
- Ball State's leader in steals is Tyler Cochran (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Miryne Thomas (0.5 per game).
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UMBC
W 77-60
Home
11/12/2021
Yale
L 91-71
Away
11/15/2021
Penn State
W 81-56
Home
11/18/2021
Weber State
L 88-73
Away
11/19/2021
UNC Greensboro
W 93-90
Away
11/21/2021
Ball State
-
Home
11/24/2021
UMass-Lowell
-
Home
11/27/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
12/4/2021
Harvard
-
Home
12/7/2021
Northeastern
-
Away
12/11/2021
North Texas
-
Away
Ball State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Georgia Southern
L 82-71
Away
11/13/2021
Omaha
W 73-69
Home
11/18/2021
Florida International
L 73-60
Away
11/19/2021
Weber State
L 85-74
Home
11/21/2021
UMass
-
Away
11/27/2021
Indiana State
-
Home
12/1/2021
Western Illinois
-
Away
12/8/2021
Xavier
-
Away
12/12/2021
Indiana-Kokomo
-
Home
12/18/2021
Illinois State
-
Away
How To Watch
November
21
2021
Massachusetts at Ball State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)