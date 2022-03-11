How to Watch UMass vs. Dayton: A-10 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Malachi Smith (11) shoots a free throw against the Belmont Bruins in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 2 seed Dayton Flyers (22-9, 14-4 A-10) and the No. 10 seed UMass Minutemen (15-16, 7-11 A-10) face off in the A-10 Tournament Friday at Capital One Arena. Watch along at 6:00 PM.

How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Dayton -9.5 144 points

Key Stats for Dayton vs. UMass

The Flyers record 69.1 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 78.2 the Minutemen give up.

The Minutemen's 75.8 points per game are 15.2 more points than the 60.6 the Flyers allow to opponents.

The Flyers make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).

The Minutemen are shooting 43.2% from the field, two% higher than the 41.2% the Flyers' opponents have shot this season.

Dayton Players to Watch

Daron Holmes is tops on his squad in points per contest (11.8), and also posts 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.

Malachi Smith paces his squad in assists per contest (5.4), and also posts 9.1 points and 4 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Toumani Camara paces the Flyers at 6.6 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.7 assists and 10.7 points.

Kobe Elvis puts up 8.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Koby Brea averages 8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

UMass Players to Watch