How to Watch UMass vs. Dayton: A-10 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 2 seed Dayton Flyers (22-9, 14-4 A-10) and the No. 10 seed UMass Minutemen (15-16, 7-11 A-10) face off in the A-10 Tournament Friday at Capital One Arena. Watch along at 6:00 PM.
How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass
- Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Dayton
-9.5
144 points
Key Stats for Dayton vs. UMass
- The Flyers record 69.1 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 78.2 the Minutemen give up.
- The Minutemen's 75.8 points per game are 15.2 more points than the 60.6 the Flyers allow to opponents.
- The Flyers make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).
- The Minutemen are shooting 43.2% from the field, two% higher than the 41.2% the Flyers' opponents have shot this season.
Dayton Players to Watch
- Daron Holmes is tops on his squad in points per contest (11.8), and also posts 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 2.2 blocked shots.
- Malachi Smith paces his squad in assists per contest (5.4), and also posts 9.1 points and 4 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Toumani Camara paces the Flyers at 6.6 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.7 assists and 10.7 points.
- Kobe Elvis puts up 8.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2 assists per game, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Koby Brea averages 8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
UMass Players to Watch
- Trent Buttrick leads the Minutemen in rebounding (6.5 per game), and puts up 10.8 points and 1.3 assists. He also posts 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Rich Kelly is posting 12.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest, making 46.2% of his shots from the field and 46% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- T.J. Weeks is putting up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, making 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.
- CJ Kelly gives the Minutemen 10.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
How To Watch
March
11
2022
Atlantic 10 Tournament: Massachusetts vs. Dayton
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)