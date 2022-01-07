Skip to main content

How to Watch UMass vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Duquesne Dukes (5-7, 0-0 A-10) will look to break a three-game road slide when they square off against the UMass Minutemen (7-6, 0-0 A-10) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at William D. Mullins Center. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UMass vs. Duquesne

Key Stats for UMass vs. Duquesne

  • The Minutemen average 7.8 more points per game (79.0) than the Dukes allow (71.2).
  • The Dukes put up 8.2 fewer points per game (70.0) than the Minutemen allow their opponents to score (78.2).
  • This season, the Minutemen have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Dukes' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Dukes' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.6%).

UMass Players to Watch

  • Noah Fernandes leads the Minutemen in points and assists per game, scoring 13.7 points and distributing 4.2 assists.
  • Trent Buttrick leads UMass in rebounding, grabbing 4.8 boards per game while also scoring 12.0 points a contest.
  • The Minutemen get the most three-point shooting production out of Rich Kelly, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
  • The UMass leader in both steals and blocks is Buttrick, who averages 1.5 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Duquesne Players to Watch

  • Leon Ayers III sits at the top of the Dukes scoring leaderboard with 12.9 points per game. He also collects 4.6 rebounds and dishes out 1.9 assists per game.
  • The Duquesne leaders in rebounding and assists are Kevin Easley Jr. with 6.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.8 points and 0.6 assists per game) and Amir "Primo" Spears with 2.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game).
  • Easley is dependable from distance and leads the Dukes with 1.4 made threes per game.
  • Ayers (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Duquesne while Tre Williams (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

UMass Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/4/2021

Harvard

W 87-77

Home

12/7/2021

Northeastern

L 82-76

Away

12/11/2021

North Texas

L 66-57

Away

12/19/2021

Fairfield

W 77-73

Home

1/5/2022

Richmond

L 80-72

Away

1/8/2022

Duquesne

-

Home

1/11/2022

Davidson

-

Away

1/15/2022

Rhode Island

-

Home

1/20/2022

Saint Louis

-

Home

1/23/2022

Saint Louis

-

Away

1/26/2022

La Salle

-

Away

Duquesne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/1/2021

Bowling Green

L 78-70

Home

12/4/2021

Marshall

L 72-71

Away

12/7/2021

DePaul

L 87-67

Away

12/11/2021

New Hampshire

W 64-62

Home

12/19/2021

UC Irvine

W 76-54

Home

1/8/2022

UMass

-

Away

1/12/2022

Fordham

-

Away

1/15/2022

Dayton

-

Home

1/21/2022

Saint Bonaventure

-

Home

1/26/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-

Away

1/29/2022

Saint Louis

-

Home

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Duquesne at Massachusetts

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

