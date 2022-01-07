How to Watch UMass vs. Duquesne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Duquesne Dukes (5-7, 0-0 A-10) will look to break a three-game road slide when they square off against the UMass Minutemen (7-6, 0-0 A-10) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at William D. Mullins Center. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UMass vs. Duquesne
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: William D. Mullins Center
Key Stats for UMass vs. Duquesne
- The Minutemen average 7.8 more points per game (79.0) than the Dukes allow (71.2).
- The Dukes put up 8.2 fewer points per game (70.0) than the Minutemen allow their opponents to score (78.2).
- This season, the Minutemen have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Dukes' opponents have knocked down.
- The Dukes' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.6%).
UMass Players to Watch
- Noah Fernandes leads the Minutemen in points and assists per game, scoring 13.7 points and distributing 4.2 assists.
- Trent Buttrick leads UMass in rebounding, grabbing 4.8 boards per game while also scoring 12.0 points a contest.
- The Minutemen get the most three-point shooting production out of Rich Kelly, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
- The UMass leader in both steals and blocks is Buttrick, who averages 1.5 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.
Duquesne Players to Watch
- Leon Ayers III sits at the top of the Dukes scoring leaderboard with 12.9 points per game. He also collects 4.6 rebounds and dishes out 1.9 assists per game.
- The Duquesne leaders in rebounding and assists are Kevin Easley Jr. with 6.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.8 points and 0.6 assists per game) and Amir "Primo" Spears with 2.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game).
- Easley is dependable from distance and leads the Dukes with 1.4 made threes per game.
- Ayers (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Duquesne while Tre Williams (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Harvard
W 87-77
Home
12/7/2021
Northeastern
L 82-76
Away
12/11/2021
North Texas
L 66-57
Away
12/19/2021
Fairfield
W 77-73
Home
1/5/2022
Richmond
L 80-72
Away
1/8/2022
Duquesne
-
Home
1/11/2022
Davidson
-
Away
1/15/2022
Rhode Island
-
Home
1/20/2022
Saint Louis
-
Home
1/23/2022
Saint Louis
-
Away
1/26/2022
La Salle
-
Away
Duquesne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Bowling Green
L 78-70
Home
12/4/2021
Marshall
L 72-71
Away
12/7/2021
DePaul
L 87-67
Away
12/11/2021
New Hampshire
W 64-62
Home
12/19/2021
UC Irvine
W 76-54
Home
1/8/2022
UMass
-
Away
1/12/2022
Fordham
-
Away
1/15/2022
Dayton
-
Home
1/21/2022
Saint Bonaventure
-
Home
1/26/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Away
1/29/2022
Saint Louis
-
Home