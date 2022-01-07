Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Duquesne Dukes (5-7, 0-0 A-10) will look to break a three-game road slide when they square off against the UMass Minutemen (7-6, 0-0 A-10) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at William D. Mullins Center. The matchup airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UMass vs. Duquesne

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: William D. Mullins Center

Key Stats for UMass vs. Duquesne

The Minutemen average 7.8 more points per game (79.0) than the Dukes allow (71.2).

The Dukes put up 8.2 fewer points per game (70.0) than the Minutemen allow their opponents to score (78.2).

This season, the Minutemen have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Dukes' opponents have knocked down.

The Dukes' 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.6%).

UMass Players to Watch

Noah Fernandes leads the Minutemen in points and assists per game, scoring 13.7 points and distributing 4.2 assists.

Trent Buttrick leads UMass in rebounding, grabbing 4.8 boards per game while also scoring 12.0 points a contest.

The Minutemen get the most three-point shooting production out of Rich Kelly, who makes 2.5 threes per game.

The UMass leader in both steals and blocks is Buttrick, who averages 1.5 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Duquesne Players to Watch

Leon Ayers III sits at the top of the Dukes scoring leaderboard with 12.9 points per game. He also collects 4.6 rebounds and dishes out 1.9 assists per game.

The Duquesne leaders in rebounding and assists are Kevin Easley Jr. with 6.6 rebounds per game (he also adds 12.8 points and 0.6 assists per game) and Amir "Primo" Spears with 2.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 10.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game).

Easley is dependable from distance and leads the Dukes with 1.4 made threes per game.

Ayers (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Duquesne while Tre Williams (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

UMass Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/4/2021 Harvard W 87-77 Home 12/7/2021 Northeastern L 82-76 Away 12/11/2021 North Texas L 66-57 Away 12/19/2021 Fairfield W 77-73 Home 1/5/2022 Richmond L 80-72 Away 1/8/2022 Duquesne - Home 1/11/2022 Davidson - Away 1/15/2022 Rhode Island - Home 1/20/2022 Saint Louis - Home 1/23/2022 Saint Louis - Away 1/26/2022 La Salle - Away

Duquesne Schedule