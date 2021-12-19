Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch UMass vs. Fairfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The Fairfield Stags (8-3) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the UMass Minutemen (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at William D. Mullins Center.

    How to Watch UMass vs. Fairfield

    Key Stats for UMass vs. Fairfield

    • The 79.8 points per game the Minutemen record are 14.3 more points than the Stags allow (65.5).
    • The Stags score only 2.0 fewer points per game (76.5) than the Minutemen give up (78.5).
    • The Minutemen are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Stags allow to opponents.

    UMass Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Minutemen is Noah Fernandes, who scores 15.3 points and distributes 4.9 assists per game.
    • UMass' best rebounder is Trent Buttrick, who averages 4.6 boards per game in addition to his 12.2 PPG average.
    • The Minutemen get the most three-point shooting production out of CJ Kelly, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
    • Buttrick is a standout on the defensive end for UMass, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

    Fairfield Players to Watch

    • Taj Benning is at the top of the Stags scoring leaderboard with 11.7 points per game. He also collects 5.7 rebounds and averages 2.9 assists per game.
    • The Fairfield leaders in rebounding and assists are Supreme Cook with 7.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.8 points and 0.6 assists per game) and Caleb Green with 3.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).
    • TJ Long hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Stags.
    • Fairfield's leader in steals is Jake Wojcik with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Maidoh with 0.7 per game.

    UMass Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    UMass-Lowell

    W 92-81

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rutgers

    W 85-83

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Harvard

    W 87-77

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Northeastern

    L 82-76

    Away

    12/11/2021

    North Texas

    L 66-57

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Fairfield

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    NJIT

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Saint Louis

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Fordham

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Richmond

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Duquesne

    -

    Home

    Fairfield Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Canisius

    W 74-68

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Niagara

    W 81-71

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Holy Cross

    W 74-59

    Home

    12/12/2021

    William & Mary

    W 70-47

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    W 72-54

    Away

    12/19/2021

    UMass

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Wagner

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Manhattan

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Iona

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Marist

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Siena

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Fairfield at Massachusetts

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17329511
