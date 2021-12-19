Publish date:
How to Watch UMass vs. Fairfield: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Fairfield Stags (8-3) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the UMass Minutemen (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at William D. Mullins Center.
How to Watch UMass vs. Fairfield
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: William D. Mullins Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for UMass vs. Fairfield
- The 79.8 points per game the Minutemen record are 14.3 more points than the Stags allow (65.5).
- The Stags score only 2.0 fewer points per game (76.5) than the Minutemen give up (78.5).
- The Minutemen are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Stags allow to opponents.
UMass Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Minutemen is Noah Fernandes, who scores 15.3 points and distributes 4.9 assists per game.
- UMass' best rebounder is Trent Buttrick, who averages 4.6 boards per game in addition to his 12.2 PPG average.
- The Minutemen get the most three-point shooting production out of CJ Kelly, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
- Buttrick is a standout on the defensive end for UMass, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Fairfield Players to Watch
- Taj Benning is at the top of the Stags scoring leaderboard with 11.7 points per game. He also collects 5.7 rebounds and averages 2.9 assists per game.
- The Fairfield leaders in rebounding and assists are Supreme Cook with 7.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.8 points and 0.6 assists per game) and Caleb Green with 3.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).
- TJ Long hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Stags.
- Fairfield's leader in steals is Jake Wojcik with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Maidoh with 0.7 per game.
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
UMass-Lowell
W 92-81
Home
11/27/2021
Rutgers
W 85-83
Home
12/4/2021
Harvard
W 87-77
Home
12/7/2021
Northeastern
L 82-76
Away
12/11/2021
North Texas
L 66-57
Away
12/19/2021
Fairfield
-
Home
12/22/2021
NJIT
-
Home
12/30/2021
Saint Louis
-
Home
1/2/2022
Fordham
-
Away
1/5/2022
Richmond
-
Away
1/8/2022
Duquesne
-
Home
Fairfield Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
Canisius
W 74-68
Away
12/5/2021
Niagara
W 81-71
Away
12/8/2021
Holy Cross
W 74-59
Home
12/12/2021
William & Mary
W 70-47
Away
12/15/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
W 72-54
Away
12/19/2021
UMass
-
Away
12/23/2021
Wagner
-
Home
12/31/2021
Manhattan
-
Home
1/2/2022
Iona
-
Home
1/7/2022
Marist
-
Home
1/9/2022
Siena
-
Away
How To Watch
December
19
2021
Fairfield at Massachusetts
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)