The Fairfield Stags (8-3) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the UMass Minutemen (6-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at William D. Mullins Center.

How to Watch UMass vs. Fairfield

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: William D. Mullins Center

Key Stats for UMass vs. Fairfield

The 79.8 points per game the Minutemen record are 14.3 more points than the Stags allow (65.5).

The Stags score only 2.0 fewer points per game (76.5) than the Minutemen give up (78.5).

The Minutemen are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% the Stags allow to opponents.

UMass Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Minutemen is Noah Fernandes, who scores 15.3 points and distributes 4.9 assists per game.

UMass' best rebounder is Trent Buttrick, who averages 4.6 boards per game in addition to his 12.2 PPG average.

The Minutemen get the most three-point shooting production out of CJ Kelly, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

Buttrick is a standout on the defensive end for UMass, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Fairfield Players to Watch

Taj Benning is at the top of the Stags scoring leaderboard with 11.7 points per game. He also collects 5.7 rebounds and averages 2.9 assists per game.

The Fairfield leaders in rebounding and assists are Supreme Cook with 7.5 rebounds per game (he also adds 9.8 points and 0.6 assists per game) and Caleb Green with 3.6 assists per game (he also tacks on 7.6 points and 2.4 rebounds per game).

TJ Long hits 1.9 three-pointers per game, the most on the Stags.

Fairfield's leader in steals is Jake Wojcik with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Maidoh with 0.7 per game.

UMass Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/24/2021 UMass-Lowell W 92-81 Home 11/27/2021 Rutgers W 85-83 Home 12/4/2021 Harvard W 87-77 Home 12/7/2021 Northeastern L 82-76 Away 12/11/2021 North Texas L 66-57 Away 12/19/2021 Fairfield - Home 12/22/2021 NJIT - Home 12/30/2021 Saint Louis - Home 1/2/2022 Fordham - Away 1/5/2022 Richmond - Away 1/8/2022 Duquesne - Home

Fairfield Schedule