UMass hits the road Monday night as it travels to Fordham for a conference matchup.

UMass heads to Fordham on Monday night for the first of two straight games against the Rams. They will play again on Wednesday night at UMass.

How to Watch UMass at Fordham in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the UMass at Fordham game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Minutemen head into the game on a two-game losing streak and have won just twice in their last six games. They now find themselves just 5–10 in the Atlantic 10 conference and 12–15 overall as their tough season continues.

Monday, though, they will look to snap out of it and pick up a big win as they begin the last week of the regular season.

Fordham will look to be unwelcome guests and send the Minutemen home with yet another loss.

The Rams will be coming into this game after a loss to Davidson on Saturday. The Wildcats were too much for them in a 66–45 loss. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak that had the Rams back to .500 overall.

Fordham has been competitive in a lot of its conference losses this year, but just hasn't been able to pull off any big wins yet.

Regional restrictions may apply.