Skip to main content

How to Watch UMass at Fordham in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UMass hits the road Monday night as it travels to Fordham for a conference matchup.

UMass heads to Fordham on Monday night for the first of two straight games against the Rams. They will play again on Wednesday night at UMass.

How to Watch UMass at Fordham in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

Live stream the UMass at Fordham game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Minutemen head into the game on a two-game losing streak and have won just twice in their last six games. They now find themselves just 5–10 in the Atlantic 10 conference and 12–15 overall as their tough season continues.

Monday, though, they will look to snap out of it and pick up a big win as they begin the last week of the regular season.

Fordham will look to be unwelcome guests and send the Minutemen home with yet another loss.

The Rams will be coming into this game after a loss to Davidson on Saturday. The Wildcats were too much for them in a 66–45 loss. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak that had the Rams back to .500 overall.

Fordham has been competitive in a lot of its conference losses this year, but just hasn't been able to pull off any big wins yet.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

UMass at Fordham

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers vs. Magic

By Kristofer Habbas
31 seconds ago
darius-garland
NBA

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas
31 seconds ago
Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) and forward Brady Manek (45) react in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Syracuse at North Carolina

By Ben Macaluso
31 seconds ago
Basketball Fans 5
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Charge vs. Go-Go

By Kristofer Habbas
31 seconds ago
college soccer
Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

How to Watch Quilmes vs. Ferro

By Justin Carter
31 seconds ago
oklahoma baylor women's basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Iowa State

By Adam Childs
31 seconds ago
Dec 5, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Fordham Rams guard Darius Quisenberry (3) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward Julian Champagnie (2) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UMass at Fordham

By Adam Childs
32 seconds ago
Haiti U20 Women's
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guatemala vs. Haiti

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
Mexico U20 Women's
International Women's Soccer

How to Watch CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Guyana vs. México

By Justin Carter
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy