How to Watch UMass vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A-10 opponents square off when the Fordham Rams (13-14, 6-9 A-10) host the UMass Minutemen (12-15, 5-10 A-10) at Rose Hill Gymnasium, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022.
How to Watch Fordham vs. UMass
- Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Fordham vs. UMass
- The Rams record 11.9 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Minutemen give up (77.7).
- The Minutemen's 74.6 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 66.4 the Rams give up.
- The Rams make 39.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.9%).
Fordham Players to Watch
- Chuba Ohams paces his team in rebounds per contest (11.3), and also puts up 14.0 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
- Darius Quisenberry puts up 17.4 points and 2.2 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.1 rebounds, shooting 38.0% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Antrell Charlton is tops on the Rams at 3.3 assists per game, while also posting 5.4 rebounds and 7.4 points.
- Kyle Rose is averaging 7.8 points, 1.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
- Antonio Daye Jr. posts 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
UMass Players to Watch
- Trent Buttrick paces the Minutemen in rebounding (6.0 per game), and averages 11.1 points and 1.3 assists. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Minutemen get 12.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Rich Kelly.
- T.J. Weeks gives the Minutemen 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- CJ Kelly is posting 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.
How To Watch
February
28
2022
Massachusetts at Fordham
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)