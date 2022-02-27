Skip to main content

How to Watch UMass vs. Fordham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Fordham Rams forward Chuba Ohams (1) shoots the ball as George Washington Colonials forward Hunter Dean (13) defends in the first half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

A-10 opponents square off when the Fordham Rams (13-14, 6-9 A-10) host the UMass Minutemen (12-15, 5-10 A-10) at Rose Hill Gymnasium, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, February 28, 2022.

How to Watch Fordham vs. UMass

  • Game Day: Monday, February 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Arena: Rose Hill Gymnasium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Fordham vs. UMass

  • The Rams record 11.9 fewer points per game (65.8) than the Minutemen give up (77.7).
  • The Minutemen's 74.6 points per game are 8.2 more points than the 66.4 the Rams give up.
  • The Rams make 39.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.9%).

Fordham Players to Watch

  • Chuba Ohams paces his team in rebounds per contest (11.3), and also puts up 14.0 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.
  • Darius Quisenberry puts up 17.4 points and 2.2 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.1 rebounds, shooting 38.0% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Antrell Charlton is tops on the Rams at 3.3 assists per game, while also posting 5.4 rebounds and 7.4 points.
  • Kyle Rose is averaging 7.8 points, 1.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest.
  • Antonio Daye Jr. posts 16.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 1.4 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

UMass Players to Watch

  • Trent Buttrick paces the Minutemen in rebounding (6.0 per game), and averages 11.1 points and 1.3 assists. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
  • The Minutemen get 12.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Rich Kelly.
  • T.J. Weeks gives the Minutemen 9.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • CJ Kelly is posting 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 39.5% of his shots from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Massachusetts at Fordham

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

