How to Watch UMass vs. George Washington: A-10 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials guard Joe Bamisile (1) reacts towards the Maryland Terrapins student section during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Watch the No. 10 seed UMass Minutemen (14-16, 7-11 A-10) play in the A-10 Tournament against the No. 7 seed George Washington Colonials (12-17, 8-9 A-10). The teams will square off Thursday at 6:00 PM.

How to Watch George Washington vs. UMass

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Arena: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total UMass -2.5 149.5 points

Key Stats for George Washington vs. UMass

The Minutemen score 75.0 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 71.9 the Colonials give up.

The Colonials score an average of 67.7 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 77.8 the Minutemen allow to opponents.

This season, the Minutemen have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 44.0% of shots the Colonials' opponents have hit.

The Colonials' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents.

UMass Players to Watch

Trent Buttrick paces his squad in rebounds per game (6.1), and also puts up 10.8 points and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

Rich Kelly puts up 12.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

T.J. Weeks averages 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

CJ Kelly averages 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

George Washington Players to Watch