How to Watch UMass vs. George Washington: A-10 Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch the No. 10 seed UMass Minutemen (14-16, 7-11 A-10) play in the A-10 Tournament against the No. 7 seed George Washington Colonials (12-17, 8-9 A-10). The teams will square off Thursday at 6:00 PM.
How to Watch George Washington vs. UMass
- Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: Capital One Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UMass
-2.5
149.5 points
Key Stats for George Washington vs. UMass
- The Minutemen score 75.0 points per game, only 3.1 more points than the 71.9 the Colonials give up.
- The Colonials score an average of 67.7 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 77.8 the Minutemen allow to opponents.
- This season, the Minutemen have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% lower than the 44.0% of shots the Colonials' opponents have hit.
- The Colonials' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents.
UMass Players to Watch
- Trent Buttrick paces his squad in rebounds per game (6.1), and also puts up 10.8 points and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Rich Kelly puts up 12.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- T.J. Weeks averages 9.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- CJ Kelly averages 10.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
George Washington Players to Watch
- The Colonials get 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Joe Bamisile.
- James Bishop is averaging team highs in points (16.8 per game) and assists (2.0). And he is contributing 2.3 rebounds, making 38.8% of his shots from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.
- Ricky Lindo Jr. is putting up a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 7.7 points and 1.5 assists, making 43.4% of his shots from the field.
- Brayon Freeman is putting up a team-high 3.5 assists per game. And he is producing 10.0 points and 2.3 rebounds, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor.
- Brendan Adams gets the Colonials 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
