Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UMass vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nassir Little (5) reacts after drawing an offensive foul from Harvard Crimson guard Noah Kirkwood (10) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

    Jan 2, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Nassir Little (5) reacts after drawing an offensive foul from Harvard Crimson guard Noah Kirkwood (10) during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels won 77-57. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The UMass Minutemen (5-3) battle the Harvard Crimson (5-3) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UMass vs. Harvard

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
    • TV: NESN
    • Arena: William D. Mullins Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for UMass vs. Harvard

    • The 82.3 points per game the Minutemen score are 14.5 more points than the Crimson give up (67.8).
    • The Crimson put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (77.9) than the Minutemen allow their opponents to score (79.8).
    • This season, the Minutemen have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Crimson's opponents have made.
    • The Crimson's 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Minutemen have given up to their opponents.

    UMass Players to Watch

    • The Minutemen scoring leader is Trent Buttrick, who averages 14.1 per contest to go with 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
    • T.J. Weeks leads UMass in rebounding, averaging 4.8 per game, while Rich Kelly leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.9 in each contest.
    • CJ Kelly leads the Minutemen in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The UMass leader in both steals and blocks is Buttrick, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.

    Harvard Players to Watch

    • Noah Kirkwood scores 15.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Crimson.
    • Harvard's leader in rebounds is Chris Ledlum with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Luka Sakota with 2.9 per game.
    • Sakota averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Crimson.
    • Harvard's leader in steals is Kirkwood with 2.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Idan Tretout with 0.7 per game.

    UMass Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    Weber State

    L 88-73

    Away

    11/19/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    W 93-90

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Ball State

    L 89-86

    Home

    11/24/2021

    UMass-Lowell

    W 92-81

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rutgers

    W 85-83

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Harvard

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Northeastern

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    North Texas

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Fairfield

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    NJIT

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Saint Louis

    -

    Home

    Harvard Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    MIT

    W 98-52

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Siena

    L 72-69

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Colgate

    W 89-84

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Northeastern

    W 77-57

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Rhode Island

    L 64-57

    Home

    12/4/2021

    UMass

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Babson

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Holy Cross

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Howard

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Kansas

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Princeton

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Harvard at Massachusetts

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Zach Cooks (3) drives with the ball as Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) defends during overtime at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hofstra vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) drives to the basket asYale Bulldogs guard Matthue Cotton (10) and guard Jalen Gabbidon (00) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Auburn vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guards Matt Bradley (3) and Lamont Butler (5) celebrate after a play against the Long Beach State Beach during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots over Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy