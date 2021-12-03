Publish date:
How to Watch UMass vs. Harvard: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (5-3) battle the Harvard Crimson (5-3) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UMass vs. Harvard
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: William D. Mullins Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for UMass vs. Harvard
- The 82.3 points per game the Minutemen score are 14.5 more points than the Crimson give up (67.8).
- The Crimson put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (77.9) than the Minutemen allow their opponents to score (79.8).
- This season, the Minutemen have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Crimson's opponents have made.
- The Crimson's 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Minutemen have given up to their opponents.
UMass Players to Watch
- The Minutemen scoring leader is Trent Buttrick, who averages 14.1 per contest to go with 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- T.J. Weeks leads UMass in rebounding, averaging 4.8 per game, while Rich Kelly leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.9 in each contest.
- CJ Kelly leads the Minutemen in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The UMass leader in both steals and blocks is Buttrick, who averages 1.8 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.
Harvard Players to Watch
- Noah Kirkwood scores 15.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Crimson.
- Harvard's leader in rebounds is Chris Ledlum with 9.6 per game, and its leader in assists is Luka Sakota with 2.9 per game.
- Sakota averages 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Crimson.
- Harvard's leader in steals is Kirkwood with 2.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Idan Tretout with 0.7 per game.
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
Weber State
L 88-73
Away
11/19/2021
UNC Greensboro
W 93-90
Away
11/21/2021
Ball State
L 89-86
Home
11/24/2021
UMass-Lowell
W 92-81
Home
11/27/2021
Rutgers
W 85-83
Home
12/4/2021
Harvard
-
Home
12/7/2021
Northeastern
-
Away
12/11/2021
North Texas
-
Away
12/19/2021
Fairfield
-
Home
12/22/2021
NJIT
-
Home
12/30/2021
Saint Louis
-
Home
Harvard Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
MIT
W 98-52
Home
11/22/2021
Siena
L 72-69
Away
11/24/2021
Colgate
W 89-84
Home
11/27/2021
Northeastern
W 77-57
Home
12/1/2021
Rhode Island
L 64-57
Home
12/4/2021
UMass
-
Away
12/6/2021
Babson
-
Home
12/19/2021
Holy Cross
-
Home
12/21/2021
Howard
-
Home
12/29/2021
Kansas
-
Away
1/2/2022
Princeton
-
Home
How To Watch
December
4
2021
Harvard at Massachusetts
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)