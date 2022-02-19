Skip to main content

How to Watch UMass vs. La Salle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 3, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Saint Joseph's Hawks guard Dahmir Bishop (0) shoots the ball as La Salle Explorers forward Clifton Moore (21) defends in the second half in the first round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The La Salle Explorers (7-16, 2-11 A-10) aim to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the UMass Minutemen (11-13, 4-8 A-10) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UMass vs. La Salle

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: NESN
  • Arena: William D. Mullins Center
  Arena: William D. Mullins Center

Key Stats for UMass vs. La Salle

  • The Minutemen score just 1.8 more points per game (75.5) than the Explorers allow (73.7).
  • The Explorers' 69.0 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 77.7 the Minutemen allow to opponents.
  • This season, the Minutemen have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Explorers' opponents have hit.
  • The Explorers are shooting 41.3% from the field, 7.3% lower than the 48.6% the Minutemen's opponents have shot this season.

UMass Players to Watch

  • Noah Fernandes leads the Minutemen in points and assists per game, scoring 14.8 points and distributing 5.8 assists.
  • Trent Buttrick leads UMass in rebounding, grabbing 6.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.6 points a contest.
  • Rich Kelly leads the Minutemen in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Fernandes and Buttrick lead UMass on the defensive end, with Fernandes leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Buttrick in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.

La Salle Players to Watch

  • Clifton Moore is the top scorer for the Explorers with 13.6 points per game. He also tacks on 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
  • Christian Ray puts up a stat line of 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 points and 1.9 assists per game for La Salle to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jhamir Brickus has the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 8.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Josh Nickelberry is the top shooter from deep for the Explorers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • La Salle's leader in steals is Anwar Gill (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Moore (2.7 per game).

UMass Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/30/2022

George Mason

L 72-62

Home

2/5/2022

Rhode Island

W 78-67

Away

2/9/2022

George Washington

L 77-68

Home

2/12/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

W 69-67

Home

2/16/2022

Saint Bonaventure

L 83-71

Away

2/19/2022

La Salle

-

Home

2/23/2022

Dayton

-

Away

2/26/2022

VCU

-

Home

2/28/2022

Fordham

-

Away

3/2/2022

Fordham

-

Home

3/5/2022

George Mason

-

Away

La Salle Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/2/2022

George Washington

L 89-87

Away

2/5/2022

George Mason

W 83-78

Home

2/8/2022

Saint Louis

L 75-57

Home

2/12/2022

Richmond

L 77-63

Away

2/16/2022

Saint Louis

L 90-64

Away

2/19/2022

UMass

-

Away

2/23/2022

Fordham

-

Away

2/26/2022

Dayton

-

Home

3/2/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

-

Home

3/5/2022

Duquesne

-

Away

How To Watch

February
19
2022

La Salle at Massachusetts

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Time
12:00
PM/EST
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
