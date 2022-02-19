How to Watch UMass vs. La Salle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The La Salle Explorers (7-16, 2-11 A-10) aim to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the UMass Minutemen (11-13, 4-8 A-10) on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: William D. Mullins Center
Key Stats for UMass vs. La Salle
- The Minutemen score just 1.8 more points per game (75.5) than the Explorers allow (73.7).
- The Explorers' 69.0 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 77.7 the Minutemen allow to opponents.
- This season, the Minutemen have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 44.5% of shots the Explorers' opponents have hit.
- The Explorers are shooting 41.3% from the field, 7.3% lower than the 48.6% the Minutemen's opponents have shot this season.
UMass Players to Watch
- Noah Fernandes leads the Minutemen in points and assists per game, scoring 14.8 points and distributing 5.8 assists.
- Trent Buttrick leads UMass in rebounding, grabbing 6.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 11.6 points a contest.
- Rich Kelly leads the Minutemen in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Fernandes and Buttrick lead UMass on the defensive end, with Fernandes leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Buttrick in blocks averaging 0.8 per contest.
La Salle Players to Watch
- Clifton Moore is the top scorer for the Explorers with 13.6 points per game. He also tacks on 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his scoring output.
- Christian Ray puts up a stat line of 7.0 rebounds, 4.4 points and 1.9 assists per game for La Salle to take the top rebound spot on the team. Jhamir Brickus has the top spot for assists with 3.4 per game, adding 8.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest.
- Josh Nickelberry is the top shooter from deep for the Explorers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- La Salle's leader in steals is Anwar Gill (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Moore (2.7 per game).
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/30/2022
George Mason
L 72-62
Home
2/5/2022
Rhode Island
W 78-67
Away
2/9/2022
George Washington
L 77-68
Home
2/12/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 69-67
Home
2/16/2022
Saint Bonaventure
L 83-71
Away
2/19/2022
La Salle
-
Home
2/23/2022
Dayton
-
Away
2/26/2022
VCU
-
Home
2/28/2022
Fordham
-
Away
3/2/2022
Fordham
-
Home
3/5/2022
George Mason
-
Away
La Salle Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/2/2022
George Washington
L 89-87
Away
2/5/2022
George Mason
W 83-78
Home
2/8/2022
Saint Louis
L 75-57
Home
2/12/2022
Richmond
L 77-63
Away
2/16/2022
Saint Louis
L 90-64
Away
2/19/2022
UMass
-
Away
2/23/2022
Fordham
-
Away
2/26/2022
Dayton
-
Home
3/2/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
-
Home
3/5/2022
Duquesne
-
Away