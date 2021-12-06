Skip to main content
    December 6, 2021
    How to Watch UMass vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The UMass Minutemen (6-3) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Northeastern Huskies (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Matthews Arena.

    How to Watch Northeastern vs. UMass

    Key Stats for Northeastern vs. UMass

    • The 62.1 points per game the Huskies average are 17.3 fewer points than the Minutemen allow (79.4).
    • The Minutemen put up an average of 82.8 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 63.4 the Huskies allow.
    • The Huskies make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
    • The Minutemen are shooting 46.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 41.4% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

    Northeastern Players to Watch

    • Chris Doherty posts a team-high 10.1 rebounds per game. He is also posting 12 points and 2.1 assists, shooting 62.9% from the field.
    • Jahmyl Telfort averages 12.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 40% from the field and 24.4% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Nikola Djogo is averaging 10 points, 1.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
    • Jason Strong averages 6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    UMass Players to Watch

    • The Minutemen get 13 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Trent Buttrick.
    • T.J. Weeks tops the Minutemen in rebounding (5.1 per game), and posts 10.9 points and 0.6 assists. He also posts 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Rich Kelly is posting 11.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, making 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.
    • CJ Kelly gives the Minutemen 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    Massachusetts at Northeastern

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
