The UMass Minutemen (6-3) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Northeastern Huskies (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Matthews Arena.

How to Watch Northeastern vs. UMass

Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: Matthews Arena

Key Stats for Northeastern vs. UMass

The 62.1 points per game the Huskies average are 17.3 fewer points than the Minutemen allow (79.4).

The Minutemen put up an average of 82.8 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 63.4 the Huskies allow.

The Huskies make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).

The Minutemen are shooting 46.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 41.4% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.

Northeastern Players to Watch

Chris Doherty posts a team-high 10.1 rebounds per game. He is also posting 12 points and 2.1 assists, shooting 62.9% from the field.

Jahmyl Telfort averages 12.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 40% from the field and 24.4% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nikola Djogo is averaging 10 points, 1.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.

Jason Strong averages 6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

UMass Players to Watch