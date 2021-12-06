Publish date:
How to Watch UMass vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (6-3) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Northeastern Huskies (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Matthews Arena.
How to Watch Northeastern vs. UMass
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Matthews Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Northeastern vs. UMass
- The 62.1 points per game the Huskies average are 17.3 fewer points than the Minutemen allow (79.4).
- The Minutemen put up an average of 82.8 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 63.4 the Huskies allow.
- The Huskies make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
- The Minutemen are shooting 46.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 41.4% the Huskies' opponents have shot this season.
Northeastern Players to Watch
- Chris Doherty posts a team-high 10.1 rebounds per game. He is also posting 12 points and 2.1 assists, shooting 62.9% from the field.
- Jahmyl Telfort averages 12.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 40% from the field and 24.4% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Nikola Djogo is averaging 10 points, 1.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per contest.
- Jason Strong averages 6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
UMass Players to Watch
- The Minutemen get 13 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Trent Buttrick.
- T.J. Weeks tops the Minutemen in rebounding (5.1 per game), and posts 10.9 points and 0.6 assists. He also posts 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Rich Kelly is posting 11.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, making 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.
- CJ Kelly gives the Minutemen 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
7
2021
Massachusetts at Northeastern
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)