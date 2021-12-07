Skip to main content
    How to Watch UMass at Northeastern in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UMass goes for its fourth straight win Tuesday night when it travels to Northeastern.
    UMass heads to Northeastern on Tuesday looking to extend its three-game winning streak. The Minutemen started the year just 3–3 but have played well in getting wins over UMass Lowell, Rutgers and Harvard over their last three.

    How to Watch UMass at Northeastern in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN Plus

    Live stream the UMass at Northeastern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    UMass has struggled in recent years, so the 6–3 start to the year is a bit of a surprise. They aim to continue their good play Tuesday night against a Northeastern team that has won two games in a row.

    The Huskies have been a streaky team this year, as they have lost two in a row twice already and also have winning streaks of three and two. They have shown flashes of good play at times but have been inconsistent.

    They host UMass on one of the good streaks, but it won't be easy keeping it going against the Minutemen.

    These teams share one common opponent in Harvard. UMass beat the Crimson by 10 while Northeastern lost to them by 20. That makes UMass a slight favorite coming into the game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

