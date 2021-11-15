Publish date:
How to Watch UMass vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) take on the UMass Minutemen (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UMass vs. Penn State
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: William D. Mullins Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for UMass vs. Penn State
- Last year, the Nittany Lions averaged only 0.4 fewer points per game (72.6) than the Minutemen gave up (73.0).
- The Minutemen put up an average of 76.7 points per game last year, just 3.7 more points than the 73.0 the Nittany Lions gave up.
- The Nittany Lions shot 40.8% from the field last season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Minutemen allowed to opponents.
- The Minutemen shot 42.8% from the field, 3.6% lower than the 46.4% the Nittany Lions' opponents shot last season.
Penn State Players to Watch
- Myreon Jones averaged 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game last season.
- John Harrar averaged 8.7 boards per game and Jamari Wheeler dished out 3.4 assists per game.
- Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.
- Wheeler averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Seth Lundy notched 0.6 blocks per contest.
UMass Players to Watch
- Tre Mitchell accumulated 17.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Noah Fernandes averaged 4.1 assists per game while also scoring 10.3 points per contest.
- Carl Pierre knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
- Fernandes averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Mitchell compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
Penn State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Youngstown State
W 75-59
Home
11/15/2021
UMass
-
Away
11/18/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
-
Home
11/22/2021
Cornell
-
Home
11/26/2021
LSU
-
Away
12/1/2021
Miami
-
Home
12/5/2021
Ohio State
-
Home
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UMBC
W 77-60
Home
11/12/2021
Yale
L 91-71
Away
11/15/2021
Penn State
-
Home
11/18/2021
Weber State
-
Away
11/19/2021
UNC Greensboro
-
Away
11/21/2021
Ball State
-
Away
11/24/2021
UMass-Lowell
-
Home
11/27/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
How To Watch
November
15
2021
Penn State at Massachusetts
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)