Mar 3, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Izaiah Brockington (12) defends as Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Marcus Carr (5) shoots the ball during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State State defeated Minnesota 84-65. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State Nittany Lions (0-0) take on the UMass Minutemen (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UMass vs. Penn State

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: William D. Mullins Center

William D. Mullins Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UMass vs. Penn State

Last year, the Nittany Lions averaged only 0.4 fewer points per game (72.6) than the Minutemen gave up (73.0).

The Minutemen put up an average of 76.7 points per game last year, just 3.7 more points than the 73.0 the Nittany Lions gave up.

The Nittany Lions shot 40.8% from the field last season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Minutemen allowed to opponents.

The Minutemen shot 42.8% from the field, 3.6% lower than the 46.4% the Nittany Lions' opponents shot last season.

Penn State Players to Watch

Myreon Jones averaged 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game last season.

John Harrar averaged 8.7 boards per game and Jamari Wheeler dished out 3.4 assists per game.

Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest a season ago.

Wheeler averaged 1.8 steals per game, while Seth Lundy notched 0.6 blocks per contest.

UMass Players to Watch

Tre Mitchell accumulated 17.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season.

Noah Fernandes averaged 4.1 assists per game while also scoring 10.3 points per contest.

Carl Pierre knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.

Fernandes averaged 1.5 takeaways per game, while Mitchell compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

Penn State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Youngstown State W 75-59 Home 11/15/2021 UMass - Away 11/18/2021 Saint Francis (BKN) - Home 11/22/2021 Cornell - Home 11/26/2021 LSU - Away 12/1/2021 Miami - Home 12/5/2021 Ohio State - Home

UMass Schedule