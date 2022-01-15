Skip to main content

How to Watch UMass vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Cyrus Largie (4) drives the ball against Rhode Island Rams center Makhel Mitchell (22) during the second half of the NCAA men s basketball game between the Rhode Island Rams and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. FGCU defeated Rhode Island 67-66. Rhode Island at Florida Gulf Coast men's basketball

The UMass Minutemen (7-8, 0-3 A-10) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Rhode Island Rams (9-4, 1-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at William D. Mullins Center. The matchup airs at 4:30 PM ET.

How to Watch UMass vs. Rhode Island

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: USA Network
  • Arena: William D. Mullins Center
  Arena: William D. Mullins Center

Key Stats for UMass vs. Rhode Island

  • The Rams record 6.9 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Minutemen allow (78.1).
  • The Minutemen score 14.7 more points per game (77.9) than the Rams allow (63.2).
  • The Rams make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).
  • The Minutemen are shooting 44.9% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 38.1% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.

Rhode Island Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Rams is Jeremy Sheppard, who scores 13.3 points and distributes 3.1 assists per game.
  • Makhi Mitchell leads Rhode Island in rebounding, pulling down 6.7 boards per game while also scoring 9.8 points a contest.
  • Sheppard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rams, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
  • The Rhode Island steals leader is Sheppard, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Makhel Mitchell, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.

UMass Players to Watch

  • The Minutemen's Noah Fernandes puts up enough points (14.1 per game) and assists (4.5 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Trent Buttrick's stat line of 5.5 rebounds, 11.5 points and 1.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the UMass rebounding leaderboard.
  • Rich Kelly is consistent from distance and leads the Minutemen with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Buttrick's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (0.9 blocks per game) lead UMass defensively.

Rhode Island Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/7/2021

Sacred Heart

W 72-62

Home

12/13/2021

Milwaukee

W 82-58

Away

1/2/2022

American International

W 70-55

Home

1/8/2022

Davidson

L 72-68

Away

1/12/2022

Saint Joseph's (PA)

W 75-64

Home

1/15/2022

UMass

-

Away

1/19/2022

La Salle

-

Home

1/22/2022

George Washington

-

Home

1/25/2022

Richmond

-

Home

1/28/2022

Dayton

-

Away

2/2/2022

Fordham

-

Away

UMass Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

North Texas

L 66-57

Away

12/19/2021

Fairfield

W 77-73

Home

1/5/2022

Richmond

L 80-72

Away

1/8/2022

Duquesne

L 78-74

Home

1/11/2022

Davidson

L 77-67

Away

1/15/2022

Rhode Island

-

Home

1/20/2022

Saint Louis

-

Home

1/23/2022

Saint Louis

-

Away

1/26/2022

La Salle

-

Away

1/30/2022

George Mason

-

Home

2/5/2022

Rhode Island

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Rhode Island at Massachusetts

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)


