How to Watch UMass vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (7-8, 0-3 A-10) will try to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Rhode Island Rams (9-4, 1-1 A-10) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at William D. Mullins Center. The matchup airs at 4:30 PM ET.
How to Watch UMass vs. Rhode Island
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: William D. Mullins Center
Key Stats for UMass vs. Rhode Island
- The Rams record 6.9 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Minutemen allow (78.1).
- The Minutemen score 14.7 more points per game (77.9) than the Rams allow (63.2).
- The Rams make 49.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.4%).
- The Minutemen are shooting 44.9% from the field, 6.8% higher than the 38.1% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Rams is Jeremy Sheppard, who scores 13.3 points and distributes 3.1 assists per game.
- Makhi Mitchell leads Rhode Island in rebounding, pulling down 6.7 boards per game while also scoring 9.8 points a contest.
- Sheppard makes more threes per game than any other member of the Rams, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- The Rhode Island steals leader is Sheppard, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Makhel Mitchell, who compiles 2.9 rejections per contest.
UMass Players to Watch
- The Minutemen's Noah Fernandes puts up enough points (14.1 per game) and assists (4.5 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Trent Buttrick's stat line of 5.5 rebounds, 11.5 points and 1.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the UMass rebounding leaderboard.
- Rich Kelly is consistent from distance and leads the Minutemen with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Buttrick's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (0.9 blocks per game) lead UMass defensively.
Rhode Island Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/7/2021
Sacred Heart
W 72-62
Home
12/13/2021
Milwaukee
W 82-58
Away
1/2/2022
American International
W 70-55
Home
1/8/2022
Davidson
L 72-68
Away
1/12/2022
Saint Joseph's (PA)
W 75-64
Home
1/15/2022
UMass
-
Away
1/19/2022
La Salle
-
Home
1/22/2022
George Washington
-
Home
1/25/2022
Richmond
-
Home
1/28/2022
Dayton
-
Away
2/2/2022
Fordham
-
Away
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
North Texas
L 66-57
Away
12/19/2021
Fairfield
W 77-73
Home
1/5/2022
Richmond
L 80-72
Away
1/8/2022
Duquesne
L 78-74
Home
1/11/2022
Davidson
L 77-67
Away
1/15/2022
Rhode Island
-
Home
1/20/2022
Saint Louis
-
Home
1/23/2022
Saint Louis
-
Away
1/26/2022
La Salle
-
Away
1/30/2022
George Mason
-
Home
2/5/2022
Rhode Island
-
Away