    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UMass vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    A-10 foes square off when the Richmond Spiders (9-6, 0-0 A-10) host the UMass Minutemen (7-5, 0-0 A-10) at Robins Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

    How to Watch Richmond vs. UMass

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Arena: Robins Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Richmond vs. UMass

    • The Spiders record 73.4 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 78 the Minutemen give up.
    • The Minutemen put up 8.9 more points per game (79.6) than the Spiders give up (70.7).
    • The Spiders make 44.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
    • The Minutemen's 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Spiders have given up to their opponents (44.4%).

    Richmond Players to Watch

    • Tyler Burton paces the Spiders with 18.6 points per game and 7.3 rebounds, while also posting 0.8 assists.
    • Jacob Gilyard leads his team in assists per game (6.2), and also posts 10.1 points and 3.8 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 3.5 steals (first in the country) and 0 blocked shots.
    • Grant Golden puts up 15.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 54.1% from the field and 42.2% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Nathan Cayo is averaging 7.6 points, 2.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
    • Nick Sherod is putting up 6.7 points, 0.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

    UMass Players to Watch

    • Trent Buttrick leads the Minutemen in rebounding (4.6 per game), and produces 11.7 points and 1.4 assists. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • The Minutemen receive 12.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Rich Kelly.
    • CJ Kelly is averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 49.1% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per contest.
    • T.J. Weeks is averaging 8.3 points, 4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest, making 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Massachusetts at Richmond

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

