UMass vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UMass vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 22, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ron Harper Jr. (24) shoots the ball over Lafayette Leopards forward Chris Rubayo (44) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

    The UMass Minutemen (4-3) take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UMass vs. Rutgers

    • Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: SportsNet NY
    • Arena: William D. Mullins Center
    Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for UMass vs. Rutgers

    • The 81.9 points per game the Minutemen score are 23.5 more points than the Scarlet Knights give up (58.4).
    • The Scarlet Knights score 15.9 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Minutemen give up to opponents (79.3).
    • The Minutemen are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 38.2% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
    • The Scarlet Knights are shooting 37.4% from the field, 10.1% lower than the 47.5% the Minutemen's opponents have shot this season.

    UMass Players to Watch

    • The Minutemen scoring leader is Trent Buttrick, who averages 15.1 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
    • UMass' leading rebounder is T.J. Weeks averaging 5.3 boards per game and its best passer is Rich Kelly and his 4.1 assists per game.
    • CJ Kelly leads the Minutemen in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The UMass leader in both steals and blocks is Buttrick, who averages 1.9 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.

    Rutgers Players to Watch

    • The Scarlet Knights' leader in scoring and rebounding is Ron Harper Jr. with 15.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
    • Geo Baker's assist statline paces Rutgers; he dishes out 4.0 assists per game.
    • Harper is consistent from three-point range and leads the Scarlet Knights with 1.8 made threes per game.
    • Rutgers' leader in steals is Paul Mulcahy (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aundre Hyatt (1.4 per game).

    UMass Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Penn State

    W 81-56

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Weber State

    L 88-73

    Away

    11/19/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    W 93-90

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Ball State

    L 89-86

    Home

    11/24/2021

    UMass-Lowell

    W 92-81

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Harvard

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Northeastern

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    North Texas

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Fairfield

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    NJIT

    -

    Home

    Rutgers Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Lehigh

    W 73-70

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Merrimack

    W 48-35

    Home

    11/16/2021

    NJIT

    W 75-61

    Home

    11/18/2021

    DePaul

    L 73-70

    Away

    11/22/2021

    Lafayette

    L 53-51

    Home

    11/27/2021

    UMass

    -

    Away

    11/30/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Rider

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Rutgers at Massachusetts

    TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

