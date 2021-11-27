UMass vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/27/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch UMass vs. Rutgers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (4-3) take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2) on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UMass vs. Rutgers
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Arena: William D. Mullins Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for UMass vs. Rutgers
- The 81.9 points per game the Minutemen score are 23.5 more points than the Scarlet Knights give up (58.4).
- The Scarlet Knights score 15.9 fewer points per game (63.4) than the Minutemen give up to opponents (79.3).
- The Minutemen are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points higher than the 38.2% the Scarlet Knights allow to opponents.
- The Scarlet Knights are shooting 37.4% from the field, 10.1% lower than the 47.5% the Minutemen's opponents have shot this season.
UMass Players to Watch
- The Minutemen scoring leader is Trent Buttrick, who averages 15.1 per contest to go with 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- UMass' leading rebounder is T.J. Weeks averaging 5.3 boards per game and its best passer is Rich Kelly and his 4.1 assists per game.
- CJ Kelly leads the Minutemen in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The UMass leader in both steals and blocks is Buttrick, who averages 1.9 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.
Rutgers Players to Watch
- The Scarlet Knights' leader in scoring and rebounding is Ron Harper Jr. with 15.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
- Geo Baker's assist statline paces Rutgers; he dishes out 4.0 assists per game.
- Harper is consistent from three-point range and leads the Scarlet Knights with 1.8 made threes per game.
- Rutgers' leader in steals is Paul Mulcahy (2.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aundre Hyatt (1.4 per game).
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Penn State
W 81-56
Home
11/18/2021
Weber State
L 88-73
Away
11/19/2021
UNC Greensboro
W 93-90
Away
11/21/2021
Ball State
L 89-86
Home
11/24/2021
UMass-Lowell
W 92-81
Home
11/27/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
12/4/2021
Harvard
-
Home
12/7/2021
Northeastern
-
Away
12/11/2021
North Texas
-
Away
12/19/2021
Fairfield
-
Home
12/22/2021
NJIT
-
Home
Rutgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Lehigh
W 73-70
Home
11/13/2021
Merrimack
W 48-35
Home
11/16/2021
NJIT
W 75-61
Home
11/18/2021
DePaul
L 73-70
Away
11/22/2021
Lafayette
L 53-51
Home
11/27/2021
UMass
-
Away
11/30/2021
Clemson
-
Home
12/3/2021
Illinois
-
Away
12/9/2021
Purdue
-
Home
12/12/2021
Seton Hall
-
Away
12/18/2021
Rider
-
Home
How To Watch
November
27
2021
Rutgers at Massachusetts
TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)