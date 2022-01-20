How to Watch UMass vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (7-9, 0-4 A-10) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Saint Louis Billikens (11-5, 2-1 A-10) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at William D. Mullins Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UMass vs. Saint Louis
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: William D. Mullins Center
Key Stats for UMass vs. Saint Louis
- The Billikens put up 78.4 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 78.3 the Minutemen give up.
- The Minutemen put up an average of 77.3 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 66.6 the Billikens give up to opponents.
- The Billikens make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.7%).
- The Minutemen's 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Billikens this season is Gibson Jimerson, who averages 16.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.
- Francis Okoro leads Saint Louis in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while Yuri Collins leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.8 in each contest.
- Jimerson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Billikens, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.
- Collins and Okoro lead Saint Louis on the defensive end, with Collins leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Okoro in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.
UMass Players to Watch
- Noah Fernandes' points (14.3 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Minutemen's leaderboards.
- Trent Buttrick's stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 11.5 points and 1.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the UMass rebounding leaderboard.
- Rich Kelly is the top shooter from distance for the Minutemen, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- UMass' leader in steals is Fernandes with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Buttrick with 0.9 per game.
Saint Louis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Auburn
L 74-70
Home
1/2/2022
Richmond
W 76-69
Home
1/8/2022
Iona
W 68-67
Home
1/11/2022
Dayton
L 68-63
Away
1/15/2022
Fordham
W 63-45
Home
1/20/2022
UMass
-
Away
1/23/2022
UMass
-
Home
1/26/2022
George Washington
-
Home
1/29/2022
Duquesne
-
Away
2/2/2022
George Mason
-
Away
2/5/2022
Dayton
-
Home
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Fairfield
W 77-73
Home
1/5/2022
Richmond
L 80-72
Away
1/8/2022
Duquesne
L 78-74
Home
1/11/2022
Davidson
L 77-67
Away
1/15/2022
Rhode Island
L 81-68
Home
1/20/2022
Saint Louis
-
Home
1/23/2022
Saint Louis
-
Away
1/26/2022
La Salle
-
Away
1/30/2022
George Mason
-
Home
2/5/2022
Rhode Island
-
Away
2/9/2022
George Washington
-
Home