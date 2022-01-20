Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (7-9, 0-4 A-10) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Saint Louis Billikens (11-5, 2-1 A-10) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at William D. Mullins Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UMass vs. Saint Louis

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Arena: William D. Mullins Center

William D. Mullins Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UMass vs. Saint Louis

The Billikens put up 78.4 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 78.3 the Minutemen give up.

The Minutemen put up an average of 77.3 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 66.6 the Billikens give up to opponents.

The Billikens make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.7%).

The Minutemen's 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Billikens have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

Saint Louis Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Billikens this season is Gibson Jimerson, who averages 16.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.

Francis Okoro leads Saint Louis in rebounding, averaging 7.6 per game, while Yuri Collins leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.8 in each contest.

Jimerson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Billikens, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest.

Collins and Okoro lead Saint Louis on the defensive end, with Collins leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Okoro in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

UMass Players to Watch

Noah Fernandes' points (14.3 per game) and assists (4.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Minutemen's leaderboards.

Trent Buttrick's stat line of 5.6 rebounds, 11.5 points and 1.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the UMass rebounding leaderboard.

Rich Kelly is the top shooter from distance for the Minutemen, hitting 2.6 threes per game.

UMass' leader in steals is Fernandes with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Buttrick with 0.9 per game.

Saint Louis Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Auburn L 74-70 Home 1/2/2022 Richmond W 76-69 Home 1/8/2022 Iona W 68-67 Home 1/11/2022 Dayton L 68-63 Away 1/15/2022 Fordham W 63-45 Home 1/20/2022 UMass - Away 1/23/2022 UMass - Home 1/26/2022 George Washington - Home 1/29/2022 Duquesne - Away 2/2/2022 George Mason - Away 2/5/2022 Dayton - Home

UMass Schedule