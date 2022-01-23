UMass vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UMass vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (8-9, 1-4 A-10) will attempt to stop a four-game road slide when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (11-6, 2-2 A-10) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Chaifetz Arena. The matchup airs at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Louis vs. UMass

Saint Louis vs UMass Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Saint Louis

-9

152.5 points

Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. UMass

  • The 78.8 points per game the Billikens average are only 0.2 more points than the Minutemen give up (78.6).
  • The Minutemen put up an average of 78.1 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 68.0 the Billikens give up.
  • The Billikens make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).
  • The Minutemen are shooting 44.8% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 41.7% the Billikens' opponents have shot this season.

Saint Louis Players to Watch

  • Yuri Collins puts up a team-leading 7.8 assists per contest. He is also posting 10.2 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 40.7% from the floor.
  • Francis Okoro averages a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.4 points and 0.3 assists, shooting 54.2% from the floor.
  • Gibson Jimerson puts up 17.1 points and 0.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.9 rebounds, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Jordan Nesbitt posts 9.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 39.8% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Terrence Hargrove Jr. averages 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

UMass Players to Watch

  • Trent Buttrick is the Minutemen's top rebounder (5.5 per game), and he averages 11.4 points and 1.4 assists.
  • The Minutemen get 13.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Rich Kelly.
  • CJ Kelly gets the Minutemen 12.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • T.J. Weeks is posting 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 41.5% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Massachusetts at Saint Louis

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
