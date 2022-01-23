UMass vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jalen Adaway (33) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens guard Yuri Collins (1) defends in the first half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (8-9, 1-4 A-10) will attempt to stop a four-game road slide when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (11-6, 2-2 A-10) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Chaifetz Arena. The matchup airs at 2:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Saint Louis vs. UMass

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: USA Network

USA Network Arena: Chaifetz Arena

Chaifetz Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Saint Louis -9 152.5 points

Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. UMass

The 78.8 points per game the Billikens average are only 0.2 more points than the Minutemen give up (78.6).

The Minutemen put up an average of 78.1 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 68.0 the Billikens give up.

The Billikens make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).

The Minutemen are shooting 44.8% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 41.7% the Billikens' opponents have shot this season.

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Yuri Collins puts up a team-leading 7.8 assists per contest. He is also posting 10.2 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 40.7% from the floor.

Francis Okoro averages a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.4 points and 0.3 assists, shooting 54.2% from the floor.

Gibson Jimerson puts up 17.1 points and 0.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.9 rebounds, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jordan Nesbitt posts 9.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 39.8% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Terrence Hargrove Jr. averages 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

UMass Players to Watch