UMass vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

How to Watch UMass vs. Saint Louis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (8-9, 1-4 A-10) will attempt to stop a four-game road slide when they visit the Saint Louis Billikens (11-6, 2-2 A-10) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Chaifetz Arena. The matchup airs at 2:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Saint Louis vs. UMass
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: USA Network
- Arena: Chaifetz Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Saint Louis
-9
152.5 points
Key Stats for Saint Louis vs. UMass
- The 78.8 points per game the Billikens average are only 0.2 more points than the Minutemen give up (78.6).
- The Minutemen put up an average of 78.1 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 68.0 the Billikens give up.
- The Billikens make 46.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).
- The Minutemen are shooting 44.8% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 41.7% the Billikens' opponents have shot this season.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Yuri Collins puts up a team-leading 7.8 assists per contest. He is also posting 10.2 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 40.7% from the floor.
- Francis Okoro averages a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 9.4 points and 0.3 assists, shooting 54.2% from the floor.
- Gibson Jimerson puts up 17.1 points and 0.8 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.9 rebounds, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Jordan Nesbitt posts 9.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 39.8% from the floor and 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Terrence Hargrove Jr. averages 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
UMass Players to Watch
- Trent Buttrick is the Minutemen's top rebounder (5.5 per game), and he averages 11.4 points and 1.4 assists.
- The Minutemen get 13.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game from Rich Kelly.
- CJ Kelly gets the Minutemen 12.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- T.J. Weeks is posting 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, making 41.5% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.
How To Watch
January
23
2022
Massachusetts at Saint Louis
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
2:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)