UMass vs. UMBC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

How to Watch UMass vs. UMBC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UMBC Retrievers (0-0) battle the UMass Minutemen (0-0) at William D. Mullins Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch UMass vs. UMBC
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: William D. Mullins Center
Key Stats for UMass vs. UMBC
- Last year, the 76.7 points per game the Minutemen scored were 11.8 more points than the Retrievers gave up (64.9).
- The Retrievers scored an average of 69.6 points per game last year, just 3.4 fewer points than the 73.0 the Minutemen allowed.
- Last season, the Minutemen had a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Retrievers' opponents hit.
- The Retrievers shot 43.9% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 45.8% the Minutemen's opponents shot last season.
UMass Players to Watch
- Tre Mitchell accumulated 17.4 points and 6.6 boards per game last season.
- Noah Fernandes averaged 4.1 assists per game while also scoring 10.3 points per contest.
- Carl Pierre knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
- Fernandes and Mitchell were defensive standouts last season, with Fernandes averaging 1.5 steals per game and Mitchell collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
UMBC Players to Watch
- R.J. Eytle-Rock put up 14.3 points per game last season to go with 2.6 assists.
- Brandon Horvath hauled in an average of 8.7 boards in each contest while scoring 13.1 points per game last season.
- Darnell Rogers hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Rogers averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Akin collected 0.8 blocks per contest.
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UMBC
-
Home
11/12/2021
Yale
-
Away
11/15/2021
Penn State
-
Home
11/18/2021
Weber State
-
Away
11/19/2021
UNC Greensboro
-
Away
11/21/2021
Ball State
-
Away
UMBC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UMass
-
Away
11/15/2021
Penn State-York
-
Home
11/19/2021
Western Carolina
-
Home
11/20/2021
Longwood
-
Away
11/23/2021
American
-
Home
11/27/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
