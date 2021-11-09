UMass vs. UMBC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    How to Watch UMass vs. UMBC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jun 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of official Spalding basketballs and NBA signage prior to the Phoenix Suns game against the Los Angeles Clippers in game two of the Western Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

    The UMBC Retrievers (0-0) battle the UMass Minutemen (0-0) at William D. Mullins Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch UMass vs. UMBC

    Key Stats for UMass vs. UMBC

    • Last year, the 76.7 points per game the Minutemen scored were 11.8 more points than the Retrievers gave up (64.9).
    • The Retrievers scored an average of 69.6 points per game last year, just 3.4 fewer points than the 73.0 the Minutemen allowed.
    • Last season, the Minutemen had a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.1% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Retrievers' opponents hit.
    • The Retrievers shot 43.9% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 45.8% the Minutemen's opponents shot last season.

    UMass Players to Watch

    • Tre Mitchell accumulated 17.4 points and 6.6 boards per game last season.
    • Noah Fernandes averaged 4.1 assists per game while also scoring 10.3 points per contest.
    • Carl Pierre knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Fernandes and Mitchell were defensive standouts last season, with Fernandes averaging 1.5 steals per game and Mitchell collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    UMBC Players to Watch

    • R.J. Eytle-Rock put up 14.3 points per game last season to go with 2.6 assists.
    • Brandon Horvath hauled in an average of 8.7 boards in each contest while scoring 13.1 points per game last season.
    • Darnell Rogers hit an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Rogers averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Akin collected 0.8 blocks per contest.

    UMass Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UMBC

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Yale

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Penn State

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Weber State

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Away

    UMBC Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UMass

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Penn State-York

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Western Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Longwood

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    American

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Maryland-Baltimore County at Massachusetts

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

