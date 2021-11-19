UMass vs. UNC Greensboro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch UMass vs. UNC Greensboro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-0) aim to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the UMass Minutemen (2-2) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. UMass

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
    UMass vs UNC Greensboro Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    UMass

    -4

    131.5 points

    Key Stats for UNC Greensboro vs. UMass

    • Last year, the Minutemen recorded 9.4 more points per game (76.7) than the Spartans gave up (67.3).
    • The Spartans' 73.0 points per game last year were equal to what the Minutemen gave up to opponents.
    • The Minutemen made 42.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
    • The Spartans shot at a 42.1% rate from the field last season, 3.7 percentage points fewer than the 45.8% shooting opponents of the Minutemen averaged.

    UMass Players to Watch

    • Tre Mitchell put up 17.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest last season -- both team highs. He also posted 2.1 assists, shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Noah Fernandes put up a team-best 4.1 assists per contest last season. He also averaged 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Carl Pierre averaged 12.7 points, 1.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game last season.
    • Jovohn Garcia posted 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest last season, shooting 44.2% from the floor.
    • T.J. Weeks posted 9.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest last year, shooting 37.0% from the field and 30.3% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

    UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

    • Isaiah Miller scored 19.2 points and dished out 4.0 assists per game last season.
    • Mohammed Abdulsalam grabbed 6.9 boards per game while also scoring 6.6 points a contest.
    • Keyshaun Langley hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Miller and Hayden Koval were defensive standouts last season, with Miller averaging 2.5 steals per game and Koval collecting 1.9 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Massachusetts at UNC-Greensboro

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
