How to Watch UMass at Weber State in Men's College Basketball

    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch UMass Minutemen at Weber State Wildcats in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Weber State looks to stay perfect when it takes on UMass in its first game of the Jersey Mike's Classic.
    Weber State heads down to Florida to play three games in the Jersey Mike's Classic starting on Thursday.

    How to Watch UMass vs Weber State Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Live stream the UMass vs Weber State game on fuboTV:

    The Wildcats head into the Classic 2-0 on the year after blowing out Western Colorado by 40 and then slipping by Duquesne 63-59.

    Weber State had to come back from a nine-point halftime deficit against the Dukes to pull out the win. 

    Thursday the Wildcats take on a UMass team that is coming off a big win over Penn State on Monday night.

    The Minutemen bounced back from a bad loss to Yale to pick up the win against the Nittany Lions. 

    UMass led by four at halftime but exploded in the second half, outscoring Penn State by 21 to pick up the 81-56 win. It was a big victory for the Minutemen after they struggled in their 20-point loss to Yale.

    Thursday they will look to make it two in a row and hand Weber State its first loss when they meet up.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

