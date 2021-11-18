Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UMass vs. Weber State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Weber State Wildcats (2-0) take on the UMass Minutemen (2-1) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 5:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Weber State vs. UMass

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Dee Events Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Weber State vs UMass Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Weber State

    -2.5

    145 points

    Key Stats for Weber State vs. UMass

    • Last year, the Wildcats averaged 81.8 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 73.0 the Minutemen allowed.
    • The Minutemen averaged 7.4 more points per game last year (76.7) than the Wildcats allowed (69.3).
    • The Wildcats shot 50.5% from the field last season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Minutemen allowed to opponents.
    • The Minutemen shot at a 42.8% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.

    Weber State Players to Watch

    • Isiah Brown was tops on the Wildcats at 17.7 points per game last year, while also posting 3.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
    • Seikou Sisoho Jawara put up a team-best 3.2 assists per game last season. He also averaged 12.3 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 50.2% from the field and 40.5% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Dillon Jones was tops on his team in rebounds per contest (5.8) last year, and also averaged 8.2 points and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocks.
    • Zahir Porter posted 12.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest last season, shooting 47.6% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Cody Carlson averaged 10.0 points, 0.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game last season.

    UMass Players to Watch

    • Tre Mitchell scored 17.4 points and grabbed 6.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Noah Fernandes averaged 4.1 assists per game to go with his 10.3 PPG scoring average.
    • Carl Pierre knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Fernandes and Mitchell were defensive standouts last season, with Fernandes averaging 1.5 steals per game and Mitchell collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Massachusetts at Weber State

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    5:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15776043
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Myrtle Beach Invitational: Oklahoma at East Carolina

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_14086782
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Tennessee Tech at Vanderbilt in Women's College Basketball

    8 minutes ago
    buffalo sabres
    NHL

    How to Watch Flames at Sabres

    8 minutes ago
    pittsburgh penguins sydney crosby
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Canadiens

    8 minutes ago
    toronto maple leafs
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Maple Leafs

    8 minutes ago
    Maine
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Maine at Boston College in Men's College Hockey

    8 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers forward Damari Monsanto (12) shoots against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Alabama State at Iowa in Men's College Basketball

    8 minutes ago
    tampa bay lightning
    NHL

    How to Watch Lightning at Flyers

    8 minutes ago
    Florida Panthers
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Panthers

    8 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy