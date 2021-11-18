Publish date:
How to Watch UMass vs. Weber State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Weber State Wildcats (2-0) take on the UMass Minutemen (2-1) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 5:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Weber State vs. UMass
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Dee Events Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Weber State
-2.5
145 points
Key Stats for Weber State vs. UMass
- Last year, the Wildcats averaged 81.8 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 73.0 the Minutemen allowed.
- The Minutemen averaged 7.4 more points per game last year (76.7) than the Wildcats allowed (69.3).
- The Wildcats shot 50.5% from the field last season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Minutemen allowed to opponents.
- The Minutemen shot at a 42.8% rate from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Wildcats averaged.
Weber State Players to Watch
- Isiah Brown was tops on the Wildcats at 17.7 points per game last year, while also posting 3.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
- Seikou Sisoho Jawara put up a team-best 3.2 assists per game last season. He also averaged 12.3 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 50.2% from the field and 40.5% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dillon Jones was tops on his team in rebounds per contest (5.8) last year, and also averaged 8.2 points and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.6 steals and 0.0 blocks.
- Zahir Porter posted 12.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest last season, shooting 47.6% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Cody Carlson averaged 10.0 points, 0.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game last season.
UMass Players to Watch
- Tre Mitchell scored 17.4 points and grabbed 6.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Noah Fernandes averaged 4.1 assists per game to go with his 10.3 PPG scoring average.
- Carl Pierre knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
- Fernandes and Mitchell were defensive standouts last season, with Fernandes averaging 1.5 steals per game and Mitchell collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
18
2021
Massachusetts at Weber State
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
5:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)