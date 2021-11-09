UMBC vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    How to Watch UMBC vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jun 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of official Spalding basketballs and NBA signage prior to the Phoenix Suns game against the Los Angeles Clippers in game two of the Western Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

    The UMass Minutemen (0-0) face the UMBC Retrievers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch UMass vs. UMBC

    UMass vs UMBC Betting Information

    UMass

    -10.5

    152 points

    Key Stats for UMass vs. UMBC

    • Last year, the Minutemen put up 11.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Retrievers allowed (64.9).
    • The Retrievers' 69.6 points per game last year were only 3.4 fewer points than the 73.0 the Minutemen gave up to opponents.
    • The Minutemen shot 42.8% from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Retrievers allowed to opponents.
    • The Retrievers' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points lower than the Minutemen allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

    UMass Players to Watch

    • Tre Mitchell led his team in both points (17.4) and rebounds (6.6) per game last year, and also put up 2.1 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
    • Noah Fernandes was tops on his team in assists per game (4.1) last season, and also averaged 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averaged 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
    • Carl Pierre posted 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest last season, shooting 36.3% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jovohn Garcia posted 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last year, shooting 44.2% from the floor.
    • T.J. Weeks posted 9.7 points, 1.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest last year.

    UMBC Players to Watch

    • R.J. Eytle-Rock scored 14.3 points per game last season along with 2.6 assists.
    • Brandon Horvath averaged 8.7 boards per game in addition to his 13.1 PPG average.
    • Darnell Rogers knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Rogers averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Akin collected 0.8 blocks per contest.

    November
    9
    2021

    Maryland-Baltimore County at Massachusetts

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

