UMBC vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

How to Watch UMBC vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UMass Minutemen (0-0) face the UMBC Retrievers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch UMass vs. UMBC
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: William D. Mullins Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UMass
-10.5
152 points
Key Stats for UMass vs. UMBC
- Last year, the Minutemen put up 11.8 more points per game (76.7) than the Retrievers allowed (64.9).
- The Retrievers' 69.6 points per game last year were only 3.4 fewer points than the 73.0 the Minutemen gave up to opponents.
- The Minutemen shot 42.8% from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Retrievers allowed to opponents.
- The Retrievers' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points lower than the Minutemen allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
UMass Players to Watch
- Tre Mitchell led his team in both points (17.4) and rebounds (6.6) per game last year, and also put up 2.1 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.
- Noah Fernandes was tops on his team in assists per game (4.1) last season, and also averaged 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds. Defensively, he averaged 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Carl Pierre posted 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest last season, shooting 36.3% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Jovohn Garcia posted 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last year, shooting 44.2% from the floor.
- T.J. Weeks posted 9.7 points, 1.1 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest last year.
UMBC Players to Watch
- R.J. Eytle-Rock scored 14.3 points per game last season along with 2.6 assists.
- Brandon Horvath averaged 8.7 boards per game in addition to his 13.1 PPG average.
- Darnell Rogers knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Rogers averaged 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Akin collected 0.8 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
9
2021
Maryland-Baltimore County at Massachusetts
TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:30
PM/EST
