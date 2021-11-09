How to Watch Maryland-Baltimore County at UMass

The UMBC men's basketball team opens its season Tuesday with a road contest against UMass.

While the UMBC men's basketball team is best known for its historic upset of Virginia in the 2018 NCAA tournament, the Retriever also have been one of the best teams in the American East over the last few seasons.

They will look to prove their credentials to start the new season Tuesday as they take on UMass.

How to Watch UMBC at UMass Today:

Match Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the UMBC at UMass game on fuboTV.

The Minutemen will look to win their opener, as they have every year since 2009.

Despite winning their season opener last year, they went just 8–7 in the pandemic-shortened season. This year, the Minutemen hope they can get off to a hot start and turn that into a run for an NCAA tournament berth.

The Minutemen have not been great over the last couple of seasons, but they will aim to compete for an Atlantic 10 championship this time around.

Tuesday is the opening day for the college basketball season, and these two programs will both look to start the new year off on a positive note.

