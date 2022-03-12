UMBC vs. Vermont: America East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

How to Watch UMBC vs. Vermont: America East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 seed Vermont Catamounts (27-5, 17-1 America East) and the No. 2 seed UMBC Retrievers (18-13, 11-7 America East) face off in the America East Tournament Saturday at . Tune in at 11:00 AM.
How to Watch Vermont vs. UMBC
- Game Day: Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena:
Vermont
-15.5
142.5 points
Key Stats for Vermont vs. UMBC
- The 74.7 points per game the Catamounts score are just 2.9 more points than the Retrievers give up (71.8).
- The Retrievers' 74.7 points per game are 13.9 more points than the 60.8 the Catamounts give up to opponents.
- This season, the Catamounts have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Retrievers' opponents have knocked down.
- The Retrievers' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
Vermont Players to Watch
- Ben Shungu puts up 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Ryan Davis leads his team in points per contest (17.1), and also puts up 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Powell paces his squad in both rebounds (6.3) and assists (3.0) per contest, and also averages 8.3 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Finn Sullivan is averaging 6.8 points, 1.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.
- Justin Mazzulla posts 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
UMBC Players to Watch
- Keondre Kennedy is posting a team-leading 15.0 points per contest. And he is producing 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists, making 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 41.5% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.
- Darnell Rogers is the Retrievers' top assist man (3.8 per game), and he produces 11.8 points and 2.0 rebounds.
- L.J. Owens is posting 11.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.
- Yaw Obeng-Mensah tops the Retrievers in rebounding (5.4 per game), and puts up 7.0 points and 0.5 assists. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jacob Boonyasith gives the Retrievers 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
