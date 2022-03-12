UMBC vs. Vermont: America East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch UMBC vs. Vermont: America East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 21, 2019; Hartford, CT, USA; Vermont Catamounts guard Ben Shungu (24) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles guard David Nichols (11) during the second half off a game in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 21, 2019; Hartford, CT, USA; Vermont Catamounts guard Ben Shungu (24) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles guard David Nichols (11) during the second half off a game in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 seed Vermont Catamounts (27-5, 17-1 America East) and the No. 2 seed UMBC Retrievers (18-13, 11-7 America East) face off in the America East Tournament Saturday at . Tune in at 11:00 AM.

How to Watch Vermont vs. UMBC

Vermont vs UMBC Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Vermont

-15.5

142.5 points

Key Stats for Vermont vs. UMBC

  • The 74.7 points per game the Catamounts score are just 2.9 more points than the Retrievers give up (71.8).
  • The Retrievers' 74.7 points per game are 13.9 more points than the 60.8 the Catamounts give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Catamounts have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Retrievers' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Retrievers' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Vermont Players to Watch

  • Ben Shungu puts up 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Ryan Davis leads his team in points per contest (17.1), and also puts up 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Isaiah Powell paces his squad in both rebounds (6.3) and assists (3.0) per contest, and also averages 8.3 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Finn Sullivan is averaging 6.8 points, 1.8 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.
  • Justin Mazzulla posts 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

UMBC Players to Watch

  • Keondre Kennedy is posting a team-leading 15.0 points per contest. And he is producing 5.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists, making 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 41.5% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per contest.
  • Darnell Rogers is the Retrievers' top assist man (3.8 per game), and he produces 11.8 points and 2.0 rebounds.
  • L.J. Owens is posting 11.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 treys per game.
  • Yaw Obeng-Mensah tops the Retrievers in rebounding (5.4 per game), and puts up 7.0 points and 0.5 assists. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Jacob Boonyasith gives the Retrievers 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
12
2022

America East Tournament: Maryland-Baltimore County at Vermont

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Georgetown at Richmond in Men’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar54 seconds ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Girls High School Basketball

How to Watch WIAAWI Division 5 Tournament, Championship: Randolph vs. Assumption

By Kristofer Habbas54 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia Tech in College Softball

By Adam Childs54 seconds ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Mississippi State at Florida in College Softball

By Adam Childs54 seconds ago
XFINITY SERIES
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Phoenix, Qualifying

By Steve Benko30 minutes ago
Soccer

Montpellier HSC vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 21, 2019; Hartford, CT, USA; Vermont Catamounts guard Ben Shungu (24) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles guard David Nichols (11) during the second half off a game in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch UMBC vs Vermont in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
Mar 21, 2019; Hartford, CT, USA; Vermont Catamounts guard Ben Shungu (24) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles guard David Nichols (11) during the second half off a game in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

UMBC vs. Vermont: America East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 21, 2019; Hartford, CT, USA; Vermont Catamounts guard Ben Shungu (24) drives to the basket against Florida State Seminoles guard David Nichols (11) during the second half off a game in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Vermont vs. UMBC: America East Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy