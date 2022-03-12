How to Watch UMBC vs Vermont in Men's College Basketball

UMBC and Vermont battle for the American East Championship and automatic bid on Saturday morning

UMBC is most famous for becoming the first 16 seed to beat a number one seed when it beat Virginia 74-54 back in 2018, but the Retrievers are trying to get back this year with a win on Saturday.

How to Watch the American East Championship UMBC vs Vermont in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 12, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

They haven't been back to the tournament, but they are now just one game away from making a return trip.

UMBC may be just one game away but it must now beat a Vermont team that it lost to by 27 and 17 this year.

The Retrievers do come in on a five-game winning streak, but their last loss was to the Catamounts.

Vermont is going to be a tough matchup as it has won 21 of its last 22 games and rolled Binghamton 74-42 in the semifinals.

The Catamounts lost just one game in conference this year and that was in overtime. They are going to be a huge favorite in this game, but the Retrievers are no strangers to pulling off a huge upset.

