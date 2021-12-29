Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UNC-Asheville at Indiana in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Indiana goes for its fourth straight win in college basketball on Wednesday when it hosts UNC-Asheville in Assembly Hall.
    Author:

    Indiana plays its last non-conference game of the year on Wednesday looking to win its 11th game of the year. The Hoosiers have had a good start to the year but their two losses have been heartbreaking.

    How to Watch UNC-Asheville at Indiana in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the UNC-Asheville at Indiana game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Indiana lost a two overtime game to Syracuse and then blew a 22-point first-half lead in a loss to Wisconsin. The Hoosiers have bounced back after that loss to the Badgers with three straight wins, including a big victory over in-state rival Notre Dame.

    Wednesday, they will look to get that fourth straight win against a UNC-Asheville team that has won two straight.

    The Bulldogs have not only won two in a row they have also won six of their last eight to improve their record to 8-5. 

    Wednesday, though, they play just their second major conference opponent last they also played North Carolina earlier this year. The game against the Tar Heels did not go well and they hope they can put a better game together against Indiana.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    UNC-Asheville at Indiana

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    panthers
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Panthers

    25 seconds ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (2nd from right) celebrates scoring a goal during the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Predators at Capitals

    25 seconds ago
    new jersey devils
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Sabres

    25 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) passes the ball in front of Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Pistons

    25 seconds ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during overtime at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Pacers

    25 seconds ago
    Nov 5, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the signature of NBA commissioner Adam Silver stamped on an official Spalding basketball prior to the game between the Memphis Grizzlies against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 102-91. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    High School Basketball

    How to Watch Beach Ball Classic, Prep: Balboa (CA) vs. Liberty Heights (NC)

    25 seconds ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) moves to shoot the ball while Jackson State Tigers forward Isaiah Williams (13) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UNC-Asheville at Indiana

    25 seconds ago
    lsu
    College Basketball

    How to Watch LSU at Auburn in Men's College Basketball

    25 seconds ago
    seton hall basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Seton Hall at Providence

    25 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy