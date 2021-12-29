Indiana goes for its fourth straight win in college basketball on Wednesday when it hosts UNC-Asheville in Assembly Hall.

Indiana plays its last non-conference game of the year on Wednesday looking to win its 11th game of the year. The Hoosiers have had a good start to the year but their two losses have been heartbreaking.

How to Watch UNC-Asheville at Indiana in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the UNC-Asheville at Indiana game on fuboTV

Indiana lost a two overtime game to Syracuse and then blew a 22-point first-half lead in a loss to Wisconsin. The Hoosiers have bounced back after that loss to the Badgers with three straight wins, including a big victory over in-state rival Notre Dame.

Wednesday, they will look to get that fourth straight win against a UNC-Asheville team that has won two straight.

The Bulldogs have not only won two in a row they have also won six of their last eight to improve their record to 8-5.

Wednesday, though, they play just their second major conference opponent last they also played North Carolina earlier this year. The game against the Tar Heels did not go well and they hope they can put a better game together against Indiana.

