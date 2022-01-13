Skip to main content

How to Watch UNC Asheville at Winthrop: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UNC Asheville goes for its fifth straight win on Thursday night when it travels to Winthrop.

UNC Asheville started Big South play with a road win at Campbell and a home win against Charleston Southern. The two wins come after the Bulldogs had a game against Indiana canceled.

How to Watch UNC Asheville at Winthrop in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the UNC Asheville at Winthrop game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Overall, they have now won four in a row and have improved their record to 10-5. It is their best record of the year and one they hope they can improve on Thursday night at Winthrop.

The Eagles host UNC Asheville on Thursday night coming off a win against Campbell in their Big South opener.

They slipped by the Fighting Camels 74-72 for their second consecutive win and improved their overall record to 8-6.

This is the fourth time this year that Winthrop has won two games in a row but has failed each time to win its third straight.

Thursday night the Eagles will look to finally get that three-game winning streak when they try and slow down a good UNC Asheville team.

