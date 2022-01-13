How to Watch UNC Asheville at Winthrop: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
UNC Asheville started Big South play with a road win at Campbell and a home win against Charleston Southern. The two wins come after the Bulldogs had a game against Indiana canceled.
How to Watch UNC Asheville at Winthrop in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Jan. 13, 2022
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN U
Live stream the UNC Asheville at Winthrop game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Overall, they have now won four in a row and have improved their record to 10-5. It is their best record of the year and one they hope they can improve on Thursday night at Winthrop.
The Eagles host UNC Asheville on Thursday night coming off a win against Campbell in their Big South opener.
They slipped by the Fighting Camels 74-72 for their second consecutive win and improved their overall record to 8-6.
This is the fourth time this year that Winthrop has won two games in a row but has failed each time to win its third straight.
Thursday night the Eagles will look to finally get that three-game winning streak when they try and slow down a good UNC Asheville team.
Regional restrictions may apply.