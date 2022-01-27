How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (9-10, 3-3 Big South) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-8, 3-3 Big South) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Kimmel Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Kimmel Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb
- The Bulldogs put up 9.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (66).
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' 71.7 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 67.2 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, two percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- Drew Pember leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 15 points and 6.4 boards per game.
- Trent Stephney is UNC Asheville's best passer, dishing out 3.5 assists per game while scoring 7.1 PPG.
- Tajion Jones leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The UNC Asheville steals leader is Stephney, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Pember, who compiles 3.4 rejections per contest.
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
- Lance Terry is the top scorer for the Runnin' Bulldogs with 14.1 points per game. He also adds 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his stats.
- Gardner-Webb's leader in rebounds is Kareem Reid with 5.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan Sears with 2.6 per game.
- D'Maurian Williams is the top shooter from deep for the Runnin' Bulldogs, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Gardner-Webb's leader in steals is Terry (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Reid (1.6 per game).
UNC Asheville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Charleston Southern
W 82-59
Home
1/13/2022
Winthrop
L 86-80
Away
1/15/2022
South Carolina Upstate
L 76-73
Home
1/19/2022
N.C. A&T
L 73-71
Home
1/22/2022
Radford
W 78-74
Away
1/27/2022
Gardner-Webb
-
Home
1/29/2022
Presbyterian
-
Away
2/2/2022
Longwood
-
Home
2/5/2022
High Point
-
Away
2/9/2022
Hampton
-
Home
2/12/2022
South Carolina Upstate
-
Away
Gardner-Webb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Hampton
W 78-69
Home
1/12/2022
Presbyterian
W 64-61
Home
1/15/2022
Longwood
L 66-60
Away
1/19/2022
South Carolina Upstate
L 74-61
Home
1/22/2022
Winthrop
L 64-62
Away
1/27/2022
UNC Asheville
-
Away
1/29/2022
Radford
-
Home
2/2/2022
High Point
-
Away
2/5/2022
N.C. A&T
-
Home
2/9/2022
Campbell
-
Away
2/12/2022
Charleston Southern
-
Home