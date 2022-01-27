Skip to main content

How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 16, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket as Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs forward Kareem Reid (14) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (9-10, 3-3 Big South) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-8, 3-3 Big South) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Kimmel Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb

Key Stats for UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb

  • The Bulldogs put up 9.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (66).
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs' 71.7 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 67.2 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, two percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

  • Drew Pember leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 15 points and 6.4 boards per game.
  • Trent Stephney is UNC Asheville's best passer, dishing out 3.5 assists per game while scoring 7.1 PPG.
  • Tajion Jones leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The UNC Asheville steals leader is Stephney, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Pember, who compiles 3.4 rejections per contest.

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

  • Lance Terry is the top scorer for the Runnin' Bulldogs with 14.1 points per game. He also adds 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his stats.
  • Gardner-Webb's leader in rebounds is Kareem Reid with 5.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan Sears with 2.6 per game.
  • D'Maurian Williams is the top shooter from deep for the Runnin' Bulldogs, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Gardner-Webb's leader in steals is Terry (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Reid (1.6 per game).

UNC Asheville Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Charleston Southern

W 82-59

Home

1/13/2022

Winthrop

L 86-80

Away

1/15/2022

South Carolina Upstate

L 76-73

Home

1/19/2022

N.C. A&T

L 73-71

Home

1/22/2022

Radford

W 78-74

Away

1/27/2022

Gardner-Webb

-

Home

1/29/2022

Presbyterian

-

Away

2/2/2022

Longwood

-

Home

2/5/2022

High Point

-

Away

2/9/2022

Hampton

-

Home

2/12/2022

South Carolina Upstate

-

Away

Gardner-Webb Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Hampton

W 78-69

Home

1/12/2022

Presbyterian

W 64-61

Home

1/15/2022

Longwood

L 66-60

Away

1/19/2022

South Carolina Upstate

L 74-61

Home

1/22/2022

Winthrop

L 64-62

Away

1/27/2022

UNC Asheville

-

Away

1/29/2022

Radford

-

Home

2/2/2022

High Point

-

Away

2/5/2022

N.C. A&T

-

Home

2/9/2022

Campbell

-

Away

2/12/2022

Charleston Southern

-

Home

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

