How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 16, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket as Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs forward Kareem Reid (14) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (9-10, 3-3 Big South) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (11-8, 3-3 Big South) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Kimmel Arena. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Kimmel Arena

Kimmel Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UNC Asheville vs. Gardner-Webb

The Bulldogs put up 9.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow (66).

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 71.7 points per game are just 4.5 more points than the 67.2 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

This season, the Bulldogs have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.6% higher than the 39.5% of shots the Runnin' Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, two percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

Drew Pember leads the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 15 points and 6.4 boards per game.

Trent Stephney is UNC Asheville's best passer, dishing out 3.5 assists per game while scoring 7.1 PPG.

Tajion Jones leads the Bulldogs in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The UNC Asheville steals leader is Stephney, who averages 1.7 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Pember, who compiles 3.4 rejections per contest.

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Lance Terry is the top scorer for the Runnin' Bulldogs with 14.1 points per game. He also adds 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game to his stats.

Gardner-Webb's leader in rebounds is Kareem Reid with 5.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Jordan Sears with 2.6 per game.

D'Maurian Williams is the top shooter from deep for the Runnin' Bulldogs, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Gardner-Webb's leader in steals is Terry (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Reid (1.6 per game).

UNC Asheville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/8/2022 Charleston Southern W 82-59 Home 1/13/2022 Winthrop L 86-80 Away 1/15/2022 South Carolina Upstate L 76-73 Home 1/19/2022 N.C. A&T L 73-71 Home 1/22/2022 Radford W 78-74 Away 1/27/2022 Gardner-Webb - Home 1/29/2022 Presbyterian - Away 2/2/2022 Longwood - Home 2/5/2022 High Point - Away 2/9/2022 Hampton - Home 2/12/2022 South Carolina Upstate - Away

Gardner-Webb Schedule