Dec 22, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Northern Kentucky Norse guard Sam Vinson (2) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) and forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) defend in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (10-2) aim to extend a nine-game home winning streak when they host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-5) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. UNC Asheville

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Indiana vs. UNC Asheville

The Hoosiers put up 11.4 more points per game (77.2) than the Bulldogs give up (65.8).

The Bulldogs score an average of 76.7 points per game, 15 more points than the 61.7 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.

The Hoosiers make 49% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

The Bulldogs have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points greater than the 35% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis leads the Hoosiers with 19.3 points per game and 8.5 rebounds, while also posting 1.8 assists.

Race Thompson is putting up 10.9 points, 2.1 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Xavier Johnson paces the Hoosiers at 4.3 assists per game, while also posting 3.8 rebounds and 10.1 points.

Miller Kopp averages 7.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Parker Stewart puts up 7.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

UNC Asheville Players to Watch