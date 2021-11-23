Publish date:
How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-2) play the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
- Arena: Dean Smith Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
North Carolina
-23
156.5 points
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. UNC Asheville
- Last year, the 75.2 points per game the Tar Heels scored were just 2.4 more points than the Bulldogs allowed (72.8).
- The Bulldogs scored an average of 73.4 points per game last year, just 3.5 more points than the 69.9 the Tar Heels allowed to opponents.
- Last season, the Tar Heels had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents made.
- The Bulldogs' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.2 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot averages a team-high 9.0 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 14.4 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 69.8% from the floor.
- Caleb Love posts a team-high 17.4 points per game. He is also averaging 3.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists, shooting 43.3% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Brady Manek posts 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- RJ Davis averages a team-best 4.6 assists per contest. He is also averaging 14.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 55.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dawson Garcia is posting 11.2 points, 0.8 assists and 6.8 rebounds per contest.
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- Tajion Jones put up 15.9 points per game last season to go with 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
- Evan Clayborne pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, while Lavar Batts Jr. averaged 3.2 assists per contest.
- Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest a season ago.
- Batts averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Clayborne compiled 1.7 rejections per contest.
