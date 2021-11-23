Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Uncasville, CT, USA; North Carolina Tarheels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots a three point jump shot with Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) defending during the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 21, 2021; Uncasville, CT, USA; North Carolina Tarheels guard Caleb Love (2) shoots a three point jump shot with Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) defending during the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

    The North Carolina Tar Heels (3-2) play the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-2) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. UNC Asheville

    North Carolina vs UNC Asheville Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    North Carolina

    -23

    156.5 points

    Key Stats for North Carolina vs. UNC Asheville

    • Last year, the 75.2 points per game the Tar Heels scored were just 2.4 more points than the Bulldogs allowed (72.8).
    • The Bulldogs scored an average of 73.4 points per game last year, just 3.5 more points than the 69.9 the Tar Heels allowed to opponents.
    • Last season, the Tar Heels had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents made.
    • The Bulldogs' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.2 percentage points higher than the Tar Heels allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Armando Bacot averages a team-high 9.0 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 14.4 points and 1.2 assists, shooting 69.8% from the floor.
    • Caleb Love posts a team-high 17.4 points per game. He is also averaging 3.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists, shooting 43.3% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Brady Manek posts 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • RJ Davis averages a team-best 4.6 assists per contest. He is also averaging 14.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 55.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Dawson Garcia is posting 11.2 points, 0.8 assists and 6.8 rebounds per contest.

    UNC Asheville Players to Watch

    • Tajion Jones put up 15.9 points per game last season to go with 4.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
    • Evan Clayborne pulled down 5.9 rebounds per game, while Lavar Batts Jr. averaged 3.2 assists per contest.
    • Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest a season ago.
    • Batts averaged 1.8 takeaways per game, while Clayborne compiled 1.7 rejections per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    UNC-Asheville at North Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Chicago Blackhawks
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Flames

    54 seconds ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives against Idaho State Bengals guard Tarik Cool (2) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Tennessee State at Nebraska

    54 seconds ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eric Williams Jr. (50) drives for the basket between BYU Cougar guard Alex Barcello (13, left) and forward Gideon George (5, right) during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    54 seconds ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Nebraska vs. Tennessee State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    54 seconds ago
    Dec 4, 2020; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Christian Bishop (13) drives against Kennesaw State Owls guard Chris Youngblood (3) and forward Alex Peterson (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wake Forest vs. Kennesaw State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    54 seconds ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) takes selfies with fans after a draw against the New York Red Bulls at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Nashville SC vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    54 seconds ago
    Dec 4, 2020; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays forward Christian Bishop (13) drives against Kennesaw State Owls guard Chris Youngblood (3) and forward Alex Peterson (10) in the second half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Kennesaw State vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    54 seconds ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tennessee State vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    54 seconds ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies guard Jaren Holmes (5) drives to the basket as Saint Louis Billikens guard Javonte Perkins (3) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois State at Saint Louis

    30 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy