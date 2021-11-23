North Carolina looks to snap its two-game losing streak when it hosts UNC Asheville on Tuesday night.

The North Carolina men's basketball team heads back home after its trip to the Half of Fame Tip-Off Classic, where the Tar Heels lost both their games to No. 3 Purdue and No. 15 Tennessee. While those weren't bad losses, it was still a disappointing weekend for the Tar Heels.

How to Watch UNC Asheville at North Carolina Today:

Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN

The losses dropped their record to 3–2 on the year after they had won their opening three games. They do get the luxury of coming back home as they play UNC Asheville on Tuesday and then No. 20 Michigan next week in the ACC–Big Ten Challenge.

First, the Tar Heels will try and take care of a Bulldogs team that is looking to win its second straight game.

UNC Asheville beat Tennessee Tech in its last game and comes in 2–2 on the year. The Bulldogs haven't played great yet this year, but will need to if they want to pull off a big upset on the road Tuesday.

North Carolina will be the big favorite in this one but will need to make sure it isn't looking ahead to its big game with Michigan next week.

