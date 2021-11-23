Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UNC Asheville at North Carolina in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    North Carolina looks to snap its two-game losing streak when it hosts UNC Asheville on Tuesday night.
    Author:

    The North Carolina men's basketball team heads back home after its trip to the Half of Fame Tip-Off Classic, where the Tar Heels lost both their games to No. 3 Purdue and No. 15 Tennessee. While those weren't bad losses, it was still a disappointing weekend for the Tar Heels.

    How to Watch UNC Asheville at North Carolina Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: NESN

    Live stream the UNC Asheville at North Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The losses dropped their record to 3–2 on the year after they had won their opening three games. They do get the luxury of coming back home as they play UNC Asheville on Tuesday and then No. 20 Michigan next week in the ACC–Big Ten Challenge.

    First, the Tar Heels will try and take care of a Bulldogs team that is looking to win its second straight game.

    UNC Asheville beat Tennessee Tech in its last game and comes in 2–2 on the year. The Bulldogs haven't played great yet this year, but will need to if they want to pull off a big upset on the road Tuesday.

    North Carolina will be the big favorite in this one but will need to make sure it isn't looking ahead to its big game with Michigan next week.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    UNC Asheville at North Carolina in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tampa Bay Lightning
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Lightning

    45 seconds ago
    Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Jackson State at Indiana

    45 seconds ago
    Canada Women's Hockey
    Women's Hockey

    How to Watch Rivalry Series United States at Canada

    45 seconds ago
    Mar 11, 2021; New York, NY, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) drives the ball against St. John Red Storm guard Julian Champagnie (2) during the first half of a Big East tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch St. Francis (N.Y.) at St. John's

    45 seconds ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker (17) goes to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) defends during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Pistons

    45 seconds ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) dribbles against Florida A&amp;M Rattlers guard Dimingus Stevens (0) during the second half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois vs. Kansas State

    45 seconds ago
    Mar 19, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Day'Ron Sharpe (11) reacts during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UNC Asheville at North Carolina

    45 seconds ago
    Tennis
    World Team Tennis

    How to Watch Chicago Smash vs. San Diego Aviators, Orange County Breakers vs. New York Empire

    1 hour ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Dallas Walton (13) shoots over Georgetown Hoyas forward Jamorko Pickett (1) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Buffalo vs. Stephen F. Austin

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy