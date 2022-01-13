Skip to main content

How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Winthrop: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Winthrop Eagles forward D.J. Burns Jr. (30) reacts to a call during the game against the Villanova Wildcats during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 Big South) hope to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Winthrop Eagles (8-6, 0-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Winthrop Coliseum.

How to Watch Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville

Winthrop vs UNC Asheville Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Winthrop

-5.5

147 points

Key Stats for Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville

  • The 77.4 points per game the Eagles record are 12.9 more points than the Bulldogs allow (64.5).
  • The Bulldogs average just 2.9 more points per game (75.9) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (73.0).
  • The Eagles are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.

Winthrop Players to Watch

  • D.J. Burns averages a team-leading 16.4 points per contest. He is also averaging 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists, shooting 63.5% from the field.
  • Cory Hightower paces his squad in rebounds per contest (5.9), and also averages 11.2 points and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Patrick Good is putting up 11.4 points, 0.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
  • Drew Buggs leads the Eagles at 4.1 assists per game, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 4.9 points.
  • Michael Anumba is posting 6.9 points, 1.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

UNC Asheville Players to Watch

  • Drew Pember paces the Bulldogs in rebounding (5.9 per game), and posts 11.6 points and 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 3.7 blocked shots (fourth in college basketball).
  • Tajion Jones is the Bulldogs' top scorer (13.3 points per game), and he delivers 1.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
  • LJ Thorpe gives the Bulldogs 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Trent Stephney is putting up a team-best 3.4 assists per contest. And he is contributing 6.7 points and 3.0 rebounds, making 35.1% of his shots from the field.
  • Jamon Battle is putting up 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 54.3% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

UNC-Asheville at Winthrop

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

