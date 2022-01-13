How to Watch UNC Asheville vs. Winthrop: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-5, 0-0 Big South) hope to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Winthrop Eagles (8-6, 0-0 Big South) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Winthrop Coliseum.
How to Watch Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville
- Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Winthrop Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Winthrop
-5.5
147 points
Key Stats for Winthrop vs. UNC Asheville
- The 77.4 points per game the Eagles record are 12.9 more points than the Bulldogs allow (64.5).
- The Bulldogs average just 2.9 more points per game (75.9) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (73.0).
- The Eagles are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 42.1% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
Winthrop Players to Watch
- D.J. Burns averages a team-leading 16.4 points per contest. He is also averaging 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists, shooting 63.5% from the field.
- Cory Hightower paces his squad in rebounds per contest (5.9), and also averages 11.2 points and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Patrick Good is putting up 11.4 points, 0.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.
- Drew Buggs leads the Eagles at 4.1 assists per game, while also putting up 2.3 rebounds and 4.9 points.
- Michael Anumba is posting 6.9 points, 1.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- Drew Pember paces the Bulldogs in rebounding (5.9 per game), and posts 11.6 points and 1.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 3.7 blocked shots (fourth in college basketball).
- Tajion Jones is the Bulldogs' top scorer (13.3 points per game), and he delivers 1.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
- LJ Thorpe gives the Bulldogs 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Trent Stephney is putting up a team-best 3.4 assists per contest. And he is contributing 6.7 points and 3.0 rebounds, making 35.1% of his shots from the field.
- Jamon Battle is putting up 8.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 54.3% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
January
13
2022
UNC-Asheville at Winthrop
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)