How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; East Tennessee State Buccaneers guard David Sloan (4) reacts after making a three point shot for the lead in the final seconds against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-12, 9-8 SoCon) host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-16, 6-11 SoCon) in a matchup of SoCon rivals at Greensboro Coliseum, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

  • Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State

  • The 64.9 points per game the Spartans put up are 7.9 fewer points than the Buccaneers give up (72.8).
  • The Buccaneers' 71.9 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 64.4 the Spartans give up to opponents.
  • The Spartans make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Buccaneers have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
  • The Buccaneers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 41.5% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

  • De'Monte Buckingham leads the Spartans in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 12.4 points and 6.3 boards per game.
  • UNC Greensboro's best passer is Kobe Langley, who averages 3.0 assists per game to go with his 7.7 PPG scoring average.
  • The Spartans get the most three-point shooting production out of Buckingham, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
  • Langley and Bas Leyte lead UNC Greensboro on the defensive end, with Langley leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Leyte in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

East Tennessee State Players to Watch

  • Ledarrius Brewer is the top scorer for the Buccaneers with 14.8 points per game. He also adds 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his statistics.
  • Ty Brewer puts up a stat line of 6.6 rebounds, 10.5 points and 1.0 assist per game for East Tennessee State to take the top rebound spot on the team. David Sloan holds the top spot for assists with 5.1 per game, adding 12.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per outing.
  • Jordan King is dependable from three-point range and leads the Buccaneers with 3.0 made threes per game.
  • Sloan (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for East Tennessee State while Ty Brewer (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

UNC Greensboro Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/10/2022

Citadel

W 86-66

Home

2/13/2022

Mercer

L 73-64

Home

2/17/2022

Chattanooga

W 73-70

Away

2/19/2022

Samford

L 55-49

Away

2/23/2022

Western Carolina

W 73-64

Home

2/27/2022

East Tennessee State

-

Home

East Tennessee State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/7/2022

Furman

W 75-71

Home

2/12/2022

Samford

L 77-73

Home

2/16/2022

Mercer

L 65-56

Away

2/19/2022

Citadel

W 77-67

Away

2/23/2022

Chattanooga

L 83-77

Home

2/27/2022

UNC Greensboro

-

Away

How To Watch

February
27
2022

East Tennessee State at UNC-Greensboro

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
