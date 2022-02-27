How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-12, 9-8 SoCon) host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-16, 6-11 SoCon) in a matchup of SoCon rivals at Greensboro Coliseum, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 27, 2022.
How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
Key Stats for UNC Greensboro vs. East Tennessee State
- The 64.9 points per game the Spartans put up are 7.9 fewer points than the Buccaneers give up (72.8).
- The Buccaneers' 71.9 points per game are 7.5 more points than the 64.4 the Spartans give up to opponents.
- The Spartans make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than the Buccaneers have allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- The Buccaneers are shooting 44.4% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 41.5% the Spartans' opponents have shot this season.
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- De'Monte Buckingham leads the Spartans in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 12.4 points and 6.3 boards per game.
- UNC Greensboro's best passer is Kobe Langley, who averages 3.0 assists per game to go with his 7.7 PPG scoring average.
- The Spartans get the most three-point shooting production out of Buckingham, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
- Langley and Bas Leyte lead UNC Greensboro on the defensive end, with Langley leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Leyte in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.
East Tennessee State Players to Watch
- Ledarrius Brewer is the top scorer for the Buccaneers with 14.8 points per game. He also adds 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game to his statistics.
- Ty Brewer puts up a stat line of 6.6 rebounds, 10.5 points and 1.0 assist per game for East Tennessee State to take the top rebound spot on the team. David Sloan holds the top spot for assists with 5.1 per game, adding 12.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per outing.
- Jordan King is dependable from three-point range and leads the Buccaneers with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Sloan (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for East Tennessee State while Ty Brewer (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
UNC Greensboro Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/10/2022
Citadel
W 86-66
Home
2/13/2022
Mercer
L 73-64
Home
2/17/2022
Chattanooga
W 73-70
Away
2/19/2022
Samford
L 55-49
Away
2/23/2022
Western Carolina
W 73-64
Home
2/27/2022
East Tennessee State
-
Home
East Tennessee State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/7/2022
Furman
W 75-71
Home
2/12/2022
Samford
L 77-73
Home
2/16/2022
Mercer
L 65-56
Away
2/19/2022
Citadel
W 77-67
Away
2/23/2022
Chattanooga
L 83-77
Home
2/27/2022
UNC Greensboro
-
Away
