UNC Greensboro vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins forward Jalen Slawson (20) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

    The UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-4, 0-0 SoCon) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Furman Paladins (9-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Furman

    Key Stats for UNC Greensboro vs. Furman

    • The Spartans score 64.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 72.5 the Paladins allow.
    • The Paladins score an average of 79.3 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 64.1 the Spartans give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Spartans have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Paladins' opponents have made.
    • The Paladins' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

    UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

    • The Spartans leader in points and rebounds is De'Monte Buckingham, who scores 13.4 points and grabs 7.8 rebounds per game.
    • UNC Greensboro's best passer is Kobe Langley, who averages 2.8 assists per game to go with his 6.1 PPG scoring average.
    • Buckingham leads the Spartans in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Langley is UNC Greensboro's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Mohammed Abdulsalam leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.

    Furman Players to Watch

    • Jalen Slawson has tallied 8.3 boards and 4.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Paladins leaderboards in those stat categories.
    • Alex Hunter scores 16.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Furman scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 2.7 rebounds and tacks on 3.5 assists per game.
    • Hunter is reliable from distance and leads the Paladins with 3.7 made threes per game.
    • Furman's leader in steals and blocks is Slawson with 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

    UNC Greensboro Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/27/2021

    Vermont

    W 54-51

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Elon

    W 74-61

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Tennessee

    L 76-36

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Towson

    L 74-64

    Away

    12/16/2021

    UMBC

    W 62-51

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Furman

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    VMI

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Citadel

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Mercer

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    Chattanooga

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Samford

    -

    Home

    Furman Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/14/2021

    North Carolina

    L 74-61

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Mississippi State

    L 69-66

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Presbyterian

    W 75-61

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Samford

    W 81-49

    Home

    1/1/2022

    VMI

    L 76-67

    Away

    1/5/2022

    UNC Greensboro

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Mercer

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    East Tennessee State

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Chattanooga

    -

    Away

    1/19/2022

    Western Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    Wofford

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Furman at UNC-Greensboro

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

