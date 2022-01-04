UNC Greensboro vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Dec 14, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Furman Paladins forward Jalen Slawson (20) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-4, 0-0 SoCon) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Furman Paladins (9-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Furman

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Key Stats for UNC Greensboro vs. Furman

The Spartans score 64.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 72.5 the Paladins allow.

The Paladins score an average of 79.3 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 64.1 the Spartans give up to opponents.

This season, the Spartans have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Paladins' opponents have made.

The Paladins' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

The Spartans leader in points and rebounds is De'Monte Buckingham, who scores 13.4 points and grabs 7.8 rebounds per game.

UNC Greensboro's best passer is Kobe Langley, who averages 2.8 assists per game to go with his 6.1 PPG scoring average.

Buckingham leads the Spartans in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Langley is UNC Greensboro's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Mohammed Abdulsalam leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.

Furman Players to Watch

Jalen Slawson has tallied 8.3 boards and 4.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Paladins leaderboards in those stat categories.

Alex Hunter scores 16.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Furman scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 2.7 rebounds and tacks on 3.5 assists per game.

Hunter is reliable from distance and leads the Paladins with 3.7 made threes per game.

Furman's leader in steals and blocks is Slawson with 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

UNC Greensboro Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/27/2021 Vermont W 54-51 Home 11/30/2021 Elon W 74-61 Home 12/11/2021 Tennessee L 76-36 Away 12/14/2021 Towson L 74-64 Away 12/16/2021 UMBC W 62-51 Away 1/5/2022 Furman - Home 1/8/2022 VMI - Away 1/13/2022 Citadel - Away 1/15/2022 Mercer - Away 1/20/2022 Chattanooga - Home 1/22/2022 Samford - Home

Furman Schedule