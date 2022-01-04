UNC Greensboro vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Furman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-4, 0-0 SoCon) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Furman Paladins (9-6, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Furman
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
Key Stats for UNC Greensboro vs. Furman
- The Spartans score 64.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 72.5 the Paladins allow.
- The Paladins score an average of 79.3 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 64.1 the Spartans give up to opponents.
- This season, the Spartans have a 43.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 45.3% of shots the Paladins' opponents have made.
- The Paladins' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- The Spartans leader in points and rebounds is De'Monte Buckingham, who scores 13.4 points and grabs 7.8 rebounds per game.
- UNC Greensboro's best passer is Kobe Langley, who averages 2.8 assists per game to go with his 6.1 PPG scoring average.
- Buckingham leads the Spartans in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Langley is UNC Greensboro's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Mohammed Abdulsalam leads them in blocks with 0.4 per contest.
Furman Players to Watch
- Jalen Slawson has tallied 8.3 boards and 4.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Paladins leaderboards in those stat categories.
- Alex Hunter scores 16.5 points per game, putting him at the top of the Furman scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 2.7 rebounds and tacks on 3.5 assists per game.
- Hunter is reliable from distance and leads the Paladins with 3.7 made threes per game.
- Furman's leader in steals and blocks is Slawson with 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.
UNC Greensboro Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/27/2021
Vermont
W 54-51
Home
11/30/2021
Elon
W 74-61
Home
12/11/2021
Tennessee
L 76-36
Away
12/14/2021
Towson
L 74-64
Away
12/16/2021
UMBC
W 62-51
Away
1/5/2022
Furman
-
Home
1/8/2022
VMI
-
Away
1/13/2022
Citadel
-
Away
1/15/2022
Mercer
-
Away
1/20/2022
Chattanooga
-
Home
1/22/2022
Samford
-
Home
Furman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/14/2021
North Carolina
L 74-61
Away
12/17/2021
Mississippi State
L 69-66
Away
12/21/2021
Presbyterian
W 75-61
Home
12/29/2021
Samford
W 81-49
Home
1/1/2022
VMI
L 76-67
Away
1/5/2022
UNC Greensboro
-
Away
1/8/2022
Mercer
-
Home
1/12/2022
East Tennessee State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Chattanooga
-
Away
1/19/2022
Western Carolina
-
Home
1/22/2022
Wofford
-
Away