UNC Greensboro vs. Green Bay: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

The UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Green Bay Phoenix (0-2) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Greensboro Coliseum. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Green Bay

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Key Stats for UNC Greensboro vs. Green Bay

Last year, the Spartans put up 73.0 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 76.5 the Phoenix allowed.

The Phoenix averaged only 4.3 more points per game last year (71.6) than the Spartans allowed their opponents to score (67.3).

The Spartans shot 42.1% from the field last season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Phoenix allowed to opponents.

The Phoenix shot at a 43.5% clip from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Isaiah Miller scored 19.2 points and distributed 4 assists per game last season.

Mohammed Abdulsalam averaged 6.9 boards per game in addition to his 6.6 PPG average.

Keyshaun Langley hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Miller and Hayden Koval were defensive standouts last season, with Miller averaging 2.5 steals per game and Koval collecting 1.9 blocks per contest.

Green Bay Players to Watch

Amari Davis put up 17.2 points per game last season to go with 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

Emmanuel Ansong grabbed 5.3 rebounds per game, while Lucas Stieber notched four assists per contest.

PJ Pipes hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Davis averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Stieber compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

UNC Greensboro Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 N.C. A&T W 57-53 Home 11/12/2021 Northern Kentucky W 70-69 Away 11/15/2021 Coppin State W 55-48 Home 11/18/2021 Green Bay - Home 11/19/2021 UMass - Home 11/21/2021 Florida International - Away 11/24/2021 North Carolina Wesleyan - Home 11/27/2021 Vermont - Home 11/30/2021 Elon - Home

Green Bay Schedule