UNC Greensboro vs. Green Bay: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Green Bay: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Green Bay Phoenix (0-2) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Greensboro Coliseum. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Green Bay

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for UNC Greensboro vs. Green Bay

    • Last year, the Spartans put up 73.0 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 76.5 the Phoenix allowed.
    • The Phoenix averaged only 4.3 more points per game last year (71.6) than the Spartans allowed their opponents to score (67.3).
    • The Spartans shot 42.1% from the field last season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Phoenix allowed to opponents.
    • The Phoenix shot at a 43.5% clip from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.

    UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

    • Isaiah Miller scored 19.2 points and distributed 4 assists per game last season.
    • Mohammed Abdulsalam averaged 6.9 boards per game in addition to his 6.6 PPG average.
    • Keyshaun Langley hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Miller and Hayden Koval were defensive standouts last season, with Miller averaging 2.5 steals per game and Koval collecting 1.9 blocks per contest.

    Green Bay Players to Watch

    • Amari Davis put up 17.2 points per game last season to go with 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
    • Emmanuel Ansong grabbed 5.3 rebounds per game, while Lucas Stieber notched four assists per contest.
    • PJ Pipes hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Davis averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Stieber compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    UNC Greensboro Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    N.C. A&T

    W 57-53

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    W 70-69

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Coppin State

    W 55-48

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    UMass

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Florida International

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    North Carolina Wesleyan

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Vermont

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Elon

    -

    Home

    Green Bay Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Indiana State

    L 81-77

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 72-34

    Away

    11/18/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Florida International

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Weber State

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Wisconsin-Superior

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Robert Morris

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Youngstown State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Green Bay at UNC-Greensboro

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
