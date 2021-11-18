UNC Greensboro vs. Green Bay: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Green Bay: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Green Bay Phoenix (0-2) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Greensboro Coliseum. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for UNC Greensboro vs. Green Bay
- Last year, the Spartans put up 73.0 points per game, just 3.5 fewer points than the 76.5 the Phoenix allowed.
- The Phoenix averaged only 4.3 more points per game last year (71.6) than the Spartans allowed their opponents to score (67.3).
- The Spartans shot 42.1% from the field last season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Phoenix allowed to opponents.
- The Phoenix shot at a 43.5% clip from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- Isaiah Miller scored 19.2 points and distributed 4 assists per game last season.
- Mohammed Abdulsalam averaged 6.9 boards per game in addition to his 6.6 PPG average.
- Keyshaun Langley hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Miller and Hayden Koval were defensive standouts last season, with Miller averaging 2.5 steals per game and Koval collecting 1.9 blocks per contest.
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Amari Davis put up 17.2 points per game last season to go with 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists.
- Emmanuel Ansong grabbed 5.3 rebounds per game, while Lucas Stieber notched four assists per contest.
- PJ Pipes hit an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Davis averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Stieber compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
UNC Greensboro Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
N.C. A&T
W 57-53
Home
11/12/2021
Northern Kentucky
W 70-69
Away
11/15/2021
Coppin State
W 55-48
Home
11/18/2021
Green Bay
-
Home
11/19/2021
UMass
-
Home
11/21/2021
Florida International
-
Away
11/24/2021
North Carolina Wesleyan
-
Home
11/27/2021
Vermont
-
Home
11/30/2021
Elon
-
Home
Green Bay Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Indiana State
L 81-77
Home
11/12/2021
Wisconsin
L 72-34
Away
11/18/2021
UNC Greensboro
-
Away
11/19/2021
Florida International
-
Away
11/21/2021
Weber State
-
Away
11/27/2021
Wisconsin-Superior
-
Home
12/2/2021
Robert Morris
-
Home
12/4/2021
Youngstown State
-
Home
