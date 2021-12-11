Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UNC Greensboro at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    UNC Greensboro goes for its fourth straight win Saturday when it travels to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers.
    Author:

    UNC Greensboro will look to pull off a huge upset Saturday and pick up its fourth straight win against No. 13 Tennessee. The Spartans have won their last three after dropping two straight.

    How to Watch UNC Greensboro at Tennessee in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (Local)

    Live stream the UNC Greensboro at Tennessee game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Spartans' only two losses this year have come in overtime. On Saturday, though, they will get their biggest test of the year when they take on a Tennessee team that is coming off an ugly overtime loss to Texas Tech on Tuesday night.

    The Volunteers had their four-game winning streak snapped against the Red Raiders. It was an ugly second half for both teams as they combined to score just 34 points.

    The Red Raiders turned it on in the extra period scoring 13 points to take home the five-point win.

    Tennessee has a ton of talent, but scoring droughts have been its downfall this year.

    UNC Greensboro will look to exploit that on Saturday as they try and pull off the upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    UNC Greensboro at Tennessee in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: SEC Network (Local)
    Time
    4:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    tennessee basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UNC Greensboro at Tennessee

    25 minutes ago
    women college hockey
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Minnesota-Duluth vs. Minnesota in Women's College Hockey

    25 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) dribbles up court in front of Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) dribbles up court in front of Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UNC Greensboro vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    25 minutes ago
    boston college women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch New Hampshire at Boston College in Women's College Basketball

    55 minutes ago
    butler
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Eastern Illinois at Butler

    55 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Creighton Bluejays guards Marcus Zegarowski (11) and Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Butler vs. Eastern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    55 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; St. Bonaventure Bonnies forward Osun Osunniyi (21) shoots the ball as Saint Louis Billikens forward Hasahn French (11) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UConn vs. Saint Bonaventure: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    55 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard Chuck Harris (3) dribbles the ball while defended by Creighton Bluejays guards Marcus Zegarowski (11) and Mitch Ballock (24) in the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Eastern Illinois vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    55 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy