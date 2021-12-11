UNC Greensboro goes for its fourth straight win Saturday when it travels to Tennessee to take on the Volunteers.

UNC Greensboro will look to pull off a huge upset Saturday and pick up its fourth straight win against No. 13 Tennessee. The Spartans have won their last three after dropping two straight.

How to Watch UNC Greensboro at Tennessee in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network (Local)

The Spartans' only two losses this year have come in overtime. On Saturday, though, they will get their biggest test of the year when they take on a Tennessee team that is coming off an ugly overtime loss to Texas Tech on Tuesday night.

The Volunteers had their four-game winning streak snapped against the Red Raiders. It was an ugly second half for both teams as they combined to score just 34 points.

The Red Raiders turned it on in the extra period scoring 13 points to take home the five-point win.

Tennessee has a ton of talent, but scoring droughts have been its downfall this year.

UNC Greensboro will look to exploit that on Saturday as they try and pull off the upset.

