How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-2) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers (6-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs at 4:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro
- Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Tennessee
-21.5
128.5 points
Key Stats for Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro
- The 76.6 points per game the Volunteers put up are 13.5 more points than the Spartans give up (63.1).
- The Spartans' 67.9 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 61.4 the Volunteers give up to opponents.
- The Volunteers make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).
- The Spartans have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
Tennessee Players to Watch
- Santiago Vescovi posts 14.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- John Fulkerson puts up 7.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.
- Olivier Nkamhoua posts a team-leading 6.1 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 8.3 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 54.0% from the floor.
- Josiah-Jordan James is putting up 3.6 points, 0.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- De'Monte Buckingham is the Spartans' top scorer (13.3 points per game) and rebounder (8.3), and posts 1.3 assists.
- The Spartans get 9.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game from Bas Leyte.
- Kobe Langley gets the Spartans 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also puts up 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Spartans get 8.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Kaleb Hunter.
- Dante Treacy tops the Spartans in assists (3.1 per game), and puts up 6.0 points and 3.0 rebounds. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
How To Watch
December
11
2021
UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
