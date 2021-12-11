Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) dribbles up court in front of Tennessee Volunteers guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-2) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to play the No. 13 Tennessee Volunteers (6-2) on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs at 4:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro

Game Day: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Tennessee -21.5 128.5 points

Key Stats for Tennessee vs. UNC Greensboro

The 76.6 points per game the Volunteers put up are 13.5 more points than the Spartans give up (63.1).

The Spartans' 67.9 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 61.4 the Volunteers give up to opponents.

The Volunteers make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (37.8%).

The Spartans have shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Tennessee Players to Watch

Santiago Vescovi posts 14.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

John Fulkerson puts up 7.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.1 steals and 1.5 blocked shots.

Olivier Nkamhoua posts a team-leading 6.1 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 8.3 points and 1.1 assists, shooting 54.0% from the floor.

Josiah-Jordan James is putting up 3.6 points, 0.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch