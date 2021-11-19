UNC Greensboro vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-0) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the UMass Minutemen (2-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Greensboro Coliseum. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. UMass

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Key Stats for UNC Greensboro vs. UMass

Last year, the 73.0 points per game the Spartans averaged were the same as the Minutemen gave up.

The Minutemen scored an average of 76.7 points per game last year, 9.4 more points than the 67.3 the Spartans allowed.

The Spartans made 42.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points lower than the Minutemen allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

The Minutemen shot at a 42.8% rate from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Isaiah Miller scored 19.2 points and distributed four assists per game last season.

Mohammed Abdulsalam grabbed 6.9 boards per game while also scoring 6.6 points a contest.

Keyshaun Langley hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Miller averaged 2.5 takeaways per game, while Hayden Koval compiled 1.9 rejections per contest.

UMass Players to Watch

Tre Mitchell accumulated 17.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season.

Noah Fernandes averaged 4.1 assists per game while also scoring 10.3 points per contest.

Carl Pierre made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.

Fernandes and Mitchell were defensive standouts last season, with Fernandes averaging 1.5 steals per game and Mitchell collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

UNC Greensboro Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 N.C. A&T W 57-53 Home 11/12/2021 Northern Kentucky W 70-69 Away 11/15/2021 Coppin State W 55-48 Home 11/18/2021 Green Bay W 60-58 Home 11/19/2021 UMass - Home 11/21/2021 Florida International - Away 11/24/2021 North Carolina Wesleyan - Home 11/27/2021 Vermont - Home 11/30/2021 Elon - Home 12/11/2021 Tennessee - Away

UMass Schedule