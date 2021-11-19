UNC Greensboro vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-0) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the UMass Minutemen (2-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Greensboro Coliseum. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. UMass
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for UNC Greensboro vs. UMass
- Last year, the 73.0 points per game the Spartans averaged were the same as the Minutemen gave up.
- The Minutemen scored an average of 76.7 points per game last year, 9.4 more points than the 67.3 the Spartans allowed.
- The Spartans made 42.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points lower than the Minutemen allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
- The Minutemen shot at a 42.8% rate from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- Isaiah Miller scored 19.2 points and distributed four assists per game last season.
- Mohammed Abdulsalam grabbed 6.9 boards per game while also scoring 6.6 points a contest.
- Keyshaun Langley hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Miller averaged 2.5 takeaways per game, while Hayden Koval compiled 1.9 rejections per contest.
UMass Players to Watch
- Tre Mitchell accumulated 17.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season.
- Noah Fernandes averaged 4.1 assists per game while also scoring 10.3 points per contest.
- Carl Pierre made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Fernandes and Mitchell were defensive standouts last season, with Fernandes averaging 1.5 steals per game and Mitchell collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.
UNC Greensboro Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
N.C. A&T
W 57-53
Home
11/12/2021
Northern Kentucky
W 70-69
Away
11/15/2021
Coppin State
W 55-48
Home
11/18/2021
Green Bay
W 60-58
Home
11/19/2021
UMass
-
Home
11/21/2021
Florida International
-
Away
11/24/2021
North Carolina Wesleyan
-
Home
11/27/2021
Vermont
-
Home
11/30/2021
Elon
-
Home
12/11/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
UMass Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
UMBC
W 77-60
Home
11/12/2021
Yale
L 91-71
Away
11/15/2021
Penn State
W 81-56
Home
11/18/2021
Weber State
L 88-73
Away
11/19/2021
UNC Greensboro
-
Away
11/21/2021
Ball State
-
Away
11/24/2021
UMass-Lowell
-
Home
11/27/2021
Rutgers
-
Home
12/4/2021
Harvard
-
Home
12/7/2021
Northeastern
-
Away