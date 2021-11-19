UNC Greensboro vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/19/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

    The UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-0) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the UMass Minutemen (2-1) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Greensboro Coliseum. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. UMass

    • Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Greensboro Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for UNC Greensboro vs. UMass

    • Last year, the 73.0 points per game the Spartans averaged were the same as the Minutemen gave up.
    • The Minutemen scored an average of 76.7 points per game last year, 9.4 more points than the 67.3 the Spartans allowed.
    • The Spartans made 42.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.7 percentage points lower than the Minutemen allowed to their opponents (45.8%).
    • The Minutemen shot at a 42.8% rate from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of the Spartans averaged.

    UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

    • Isaiah Miller scored 19.2 points and distributed four assists per game last season.
    • Mohammed Abdulsalam grabbed 6.9 boards per game while also scoring 6.6 points a contest.
    • Keyshaun Langley hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Miller averaged 2.5 takeaways per game, while Hayden Koval compiled 1.9 rejections per contest.

    UMass Players to Watch

    • Tre Mitchell accumulated 17.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season.
    • Noah Fernandes averaged 4.1 assists per game while also scoring 10.3 points per contest.
    • Carl Pierre made 2.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Fernandes and Mitchell were defensive standouts last season, with Fernandes averaging 1.5 steals per game and Mitchell collecting 1.4 blocks per contest.

    UNC Greensboro Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    N.C. A&T

    W 57-53

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Northern Kentucky

    W 70-69

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Coppin State

    W 55-48

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Green Bay

    W 60-58

    Home

    11/19/2021

    UMass

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Florida International

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    North Carolina Wesleyan

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Vermont

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Elon

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    UMass Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    UMBC

    W 77-60

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Yale

    L 91-71

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Penn State

    W 81-56

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Weber State

    L 88-73

    Away

    11/19/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Away

    11/24/2021

    UMass-Lowell

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Harvard

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Northeastern

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Massachusetts at UNC-Greensboro

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
