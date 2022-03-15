How to Watch the First Round Matchup: No. 8 UNC vs. No. 9 Marquette

UNC will face off against Marquette in the first round of this year’s men’s NCAA tournament.

The East Region of this year’s NCAA tournament gives us a big-name No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup, with UNC and Marquette set for an ACC vs. Big East clash.

How to watch the first-round matchup between No. 8 North Carolina and No. 9 Marquette:

Game Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m ET

TV: TBS

The Tar Heels and Golden Eagles head down to Fort Worth, which also plays host to Baylor-Norfolk State, San Diego State-Creighton and Kansas vs. Texas Southern or Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

UNC makes the Big Dance in Hubert Davis’s first season leading the program after the retirement of Roy Williams last year. The Tar Heels were well-tested in the non-conference season, dropping games to Purdue, Tennessee and Kentucky, but rebounded to finish 24–9 with a 15–5 ACC record, capped by a dominant win at Cameron Indoor Stadium to sully Coach K’s final home game. They fell to surprise ACC champion Virginia Tech in the conference tournament semifinals.

Marquette also broke in a new coach this year, after hiring Wisconsin native Shaka Smart away from Texas. The Golden Eagles were up-and-down throughout the year, finishing 19–12 (11–8), but managed to score big wins against Illinois, Villanova, Providence and Seton Hall during the season. They fell in their first Big East tournament game to Creighton.

The winner of Thursday’s game will face No. 1 Baylor, barring a historic upset by No. 16 Norfolk State.

