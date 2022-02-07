How to Watch UNC Wilmington at Hofstra in Men's College Basketball

CAA leader UNC Wilmington goes on the road to face Hofstra.

UNC Wilmington (16–6) sits at 10–1 in conference play. The team will look to gets its second win this season over Hofstra (14–9) on Monday, but if the last game is any indication, the Seahawks are in for a fight.

How to Watch UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

UNC Wilmington won the first meeting on Jan. 29, taking a 78–72 home victory.

The Seahawks were led by Mike Okauru, who scored 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting in the win. He also added six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Jaylen Sims posted a well-rounded stat line as well, with 12 points, five rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal. Jamahri Harvey added 14 points off the bench, while James Baker blocked four shots.

As for the Pride, Aaron Estrada scored 17 points in the loss. He was 6-for-10 from the floor and added nine rebounds and three assists, but he turned the ball over six times. Darlinstone Dubar scoored 12 points and pulled down eight boards

Hofstra is 8–1 at home this season and has played some strong teams close, with an overtime loss to Houston and a two-point loss to Maryland, plus a win over Arkansas.

