How to Watch UNC Wilmington at Northeastern in Men's College Basketball

UNC Wilmington looks to stay unbeaten in conference play as it takes on Northeastern.

UNC Wilmington (11–5) goes on the road on Monday for a CAA contest against Northeastern (6–12).

How to Watch UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Northeastern enters Monday's game with an 0–7 conference record and has lost eight in a row overall. The team is winless on the road but does have a 4–4 home record.

The team lost to Hofstra on Saturday 72–50, with Jahmyl Telfort scoring a team-high 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting. The team shot 35% from the floor and 25% from three.

The last win for the Huskies came on Dec. 7, when it defeated UMass. At that point, the team was on a three-game winning streak.

On the other side are the Seahawks, who are 5–0 in conference play and have won eight in a row overall, last losing to Jacksonville on Dec. 11. The team is coming off of an 81–77 overtime win over Towson, with Sjykeim Phillips scoring 18 points on 8-for-16 scoring in the win. He was one of five Seahawks to score in double figures, with Jaylen Sims finishing second in scoring with 15 points and also adding seven rebounds.

Following Monday's games, these are set to meet again on Thursday, with that game being played in Wilmington.

