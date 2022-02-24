How to Watch UNC-Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons

UNC-Wilmington is trying to solidify itself as the best in the Colonial with a win over Drexel on Wednesday night.

UNC-Wilmington is the No. 1 ranked team in the Colonial Conference. The Seahawks have had a great 19-8 season thus far and are even 13-3 inside of conference play.

The Seahawks are fresh off of a win at home against James Madison by one point 78-77. Jaylen Sims, a senior guard, led the way with a 24 point and 10 rebound double-double.

How to Watch UNC-Wilmington Seahawks at Drexel Dragons Today:

Game Date: Feb. 23, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Drexel's season has not been a bad one, but it has not been as good as UNCW. Drexel is above .500 at 14-12 this season and 9-7 against conference opponents.

The Dragons are riding a high wave as well winning their last two games against William & Mary 72-57 and Elon 71-60, both of which were on the road.

Camren Wynter leads the Dragons and averages 15.3 points and 4.7 assists per game leading in both categories. He also adds 5.2 rebounds per game.

These two teams have seen each other once before this season. UNC-Wilmington came away with the 70-63 win at home against Drexel on the back of 19 points and 5 rebounds from Jaylen Sims.

