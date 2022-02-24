How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
CAA foes square off when the Drexel Dragons (14-12, 9-7 CAA) host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-8, 13-3 CAA) at Daskalakis Athletic Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
How to Watch Drexel vs. UNC Wilmington
- Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Drexel
-5
139.5 points
Key Stats for Drexel vs. UNC Wilmington
- The Dragons average 73.6 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 69.5 the Seahawks give up.
- The Seahawks' 71.2 points per game are just 1.0 more point than the 70.2 the Dragons give up.
- This season, the Dragons have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Seahawks' opponents have knocked down.
- The Seahawks have shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Dragons have averaged.
Drexel Players to Watch
- Amari Williams is averaging 9.2 points, 1.2 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest.
- Melik Martin posts 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.1% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- James Butler paces his squad in rebounds per contest (7.3), and also posts 8.7 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Xavier Bell puts up 10.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field.
UNC Wilmington Players to Watch
- Jaylen Sims paces the Seahawks in scoring (15.8 points per game) and rebounding (5.6), and produces 2.3 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Mike Okauru paces the Seahawks in assists (2.4 per game), and produces 12.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Shykeim Phillips gets the Seahawks 11.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- James Baker is putting up 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 61.2% of his shots from the field.
- The Seahawks receive 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Jaylen Fornes.
How To Watch
February
24
2022
UNC-Wilmington at Drexel
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)