How to Watch UNC Wilmington vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

CAA foes square off when the Drexel Dragons (14-12, 9-7 CAA) host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-8, 13-3 CAA) at Daskalakis Athletic Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

How to Watch Drexel vs. UNC Wilmington

  • Game Day: Thursday, February 24, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Daskalakis Athletic Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Drexel vs UNC Wilmington Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Drexel

-5

139.5 points

Key Stats for Drexel vs. UNC Wilmington

  • The Dragons average 73.6 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 69.5 the Seahawks give up.
  • The Seahawks' 71.2 points per game are just 1.0 more point than the 70.2 the Dragons give up.
  • This season, the Dragons have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 44.9% of shots the Seahawks' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Seahawks have shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Dragons have averaged.

Drexel Players to Watch

  • Amari Williams is averaging 9.2 points, 1.2 assists and 6.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Melik Martin posts 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.1% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.
  • James Butler paces his squad in rebounds per contest (7.3), and also posts 8.7 points and 0.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Xavier Bell puts up 10.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the field.

UNC Wilmington Players to Watch

  • Jaylen Sims paces the Seahawks in scoring (15.8 points per game) and rebounding (5.6), and produces 2.3 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Mike Okauru paces the Seahawks in assists (2.4 per game), and produces 12.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. He also delivers 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Shykeim Phillips gets the Seahawks 11.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • James Baker is putting up 7.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 61.2% of his shots from the field.
  • The Seahawks receive 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Jaylen Fornes.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

UNC-Wilmington at Drexel

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
